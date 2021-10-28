Hrithik Roshan on Aryan Khan's bail denial: 'If these are the facts, it is truly sad'

Hrithik Roshan has once again showed his support for Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. He has called his bail denial, ‘truly sad’.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after their team busted an alleged drug party aboard a cruise ship off the shore of Mumbai. He has since been in jail, denied bail by different courts multiple times.

On Wednesday night, Hrithik reposted a video interview by journalist Faye D'Souza, of Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave. He gave his opinion on the case, mentioning how Justice Nitim Sambre, who is hearing the case, has previously allowed bail to men who have been found in possession of drugs.

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Stories post.

Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, “If these are facts. It is truly sad.” Previously as well, Hrithik had written a long open letter for Aryan, voicing his support. He was among the first Bollywood celebrities to do so.

“My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love.”

“Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes, failings, victories, success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there,” he added, ending his note with, “Love you man.”

Aryan is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and graduated from the University of Southern California in last year.