Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan step out for lunch with Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi and friends. Watch

Hrithik Roshan spent his Sunday in the company of friends. He was spotted outside a restaurant with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and friends Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan looks unrecognisable in unseen pic with Ameesha Patel, clicked days before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai)

Hrithik was seen in a black shirt and black pants with dark sunglasses and a cap. Sussanne wore a black top and blue jeans while Sonali was in a floral white top and green pants. Gayatri wore an orange jumpsuit while Goldie was seen in a blue linen shirt and white linen pants. Also with them at lunch were their kids.

As they left after the lunch, they first struck poses for the paparazzi. While Hrithik was busy chatting with others, Sussanne patted his shoulder to let him know that she was leaving. They exchanged quick notes and went their separate ways.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni while Hrithik is with actor Saba Azad. Things have been friendly between Sussanne and Hrithik since they separated in 2014. They even hang out with each others' partners at events now. Saba and Hrithik attended a party in Goa thrown by Sussanne recently. Arslan was also part of it.

Hrithik and Saba made their relationship official earlier this year. While they have never spoken about each other, they are often spotted holding hands in public and on dinners and dates. Saba is known for her role in Rocket Boys.

Hrithik will be seen next in Vikram Vedha and Fighter. The first teaser for Vikram Vedha was released recently. The film will star him in a negative role, pitted against Saif Ali Khan's dutiful cop. Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. He also has Fighter, an action film by Sidharth Anand of War, with Deepika Padukone.

