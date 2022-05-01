Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan take sons out to lunch on Hridaan's birthday, fans call Hrehaan ‘handsome’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan celebrated their younger son's Hridaan's 14th birthday on Sunday with a special lunch at their favourite restaurant in Mumbai. They were also joined by their elder son Hrehaan (16), who raked in a bunch of compliments from fans. (Also read: Pooja Bedi was with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan at Tuesday's Goa party, is 'delighted both have found love again')

Hrithik wore a black T-shirt, blue jeans and blue shirt to the lunch. His ex-wife Sussanne wore a white top with tiny black vest and a pair of blue jeans. Hrehaan was seen in a beige T-shirt and black pants. Hridaan ran ahead in his white shirt and black pants.

Fans of the actor also complimented his son, who seemed to have grown a few extra inches since he was last spotted. “His kid is looking so handsome,” wrote one on Instagram. Many fans dropped heart emojis on a video of the family.

Earlier on Sunday, Sussanne had shared a video montage of her happy memories with Hridaan. “Happy happy joy joy to my amazing birthday boy.. My Sky full of Ridz.. onwards and upwards to the best years of your life.. I am so lucky you chose me to be your mama. #hridaan #14thbirthday #mySkyfullofRidz,” she wrote. Her boyfriend Arslan Goni also shared a birthday wish for Hridaan. “Happy happy birthday to ridzu,” he wrote. Hridaan's grandma Zarine Khan wrote, “God bless our Ridz n keep him safe always. Nani Zarine.”

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000. They welcomed Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridaan in 2008. They decided to part ways in 2014. While she is dating Arslan now, Hrithik is dating actor Saba Azad.

They are still on good terms and are co-parenting their sons. During the first coronavirus lockdown, Sussanne lived in Hrithik's house for a couple months so they could be with their sons together. Recently, Hrithik and Saba attended the launch party of Sussanne's restaurant in Goa. Arslan was there too.

