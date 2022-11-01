Hrithik Roshan wishes Saba Azad on birthday with pic: ‘Thank you for existing’

Saba Azad celebrated her birthday on November 1. Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram as he wished the singer-actor on her birthday. Hrithik shared a sweet birthday note for his girlfriend on her special day. Saba was seen performing on stage in the undated candid photo. She held a microphone in one hand as she looked away from the camera. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad celebrate Diwali together with his sons and family

Hrithik wrote for Saba as he wished her on her birthday, “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you… and oh that insanely amazing mind of you… melody in motion girl… that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday 1/11/2022.” The actor added a heart and a rainbow emoji to his caption.

Many fans wished Saba on her birthday with some leaving heart emojis on Hrithik’s post. A comment read, “That’s so sweet.” Hrithik’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan wrote, “Awwwww. Happy birthday Sabzi (Saba).” She also took to Instagram Stories and shared a throwback photo of Saba from her Europe trip earlier this year. Pashmina wrote with the photo, “Happy birthday beautiful Saba. You are the cutest, most precious.”

Last month, Saba and Hrithik celebrated Diwali together with his family, including sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. Hrithik was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They parted ways in 2014 and continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together earlier this year in January.

Earlier in October, Saba and Hrithik had also attended actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception together. The couple is often spotted out and about in Mumbai. The two often comment on each other’s social media posts. Saba had recently heaped praises on Hrithik’s film Vikram Vedha, which was released on September 30.

