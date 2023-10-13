Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad reacts to Instagram user saying she needs therapy: ‘I get it on the regular’

Saba Azad, actor and girlfriend of Hrithik Roshan, responded to Instagram users who asked her if she was 'mad' and told her she needed therapy. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, Saba Azad shared the comments made on her recent dance videos. Saba recently performed on stage at the Geisha Designs' Lakme Fashion Week as models walked the ramp. (Also Read | Reddit can't deal as Saba Azad shows off her dance skills in the middle of Lakme Fashion Week stage: 'What's happening?')

Saba responds to Insta user telling her to get therapy

Saba Azad performed at the Lakme Fashion Week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to one of her dance videos, a person wrote, "You need therapy (laughing face emoji)." Saba responded, "Why yes, sir/madam spud!! I tend to agree and I get it on the regular as should everyone else for existing in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it!! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others (smiley face emoticon)."

Saba Azad shared the comments made on her recent dance videos.

Saba reacts to person asking 'are you mad'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another person said, "Are you mad (face vomiting emoji)?" She said, "Yes Jaffar!! I really must be, to keep waking up everyday in the wake the constant hate being sent my way and thinking maybe today will be a better day and smiling and carrying on - I must be mad cause maybe the world is actually just filled with people such as yourself, who sit behind the safety of their screens adding nothing but hate into the world - that's your legacy, that's what you're gonna leave behind (smiley face emoticon) chew on that buddy!!"

Saba's recent performance

Several videos of Saba dancing in a shimmery outfit emerged online on Thursday. Taking to Reddit, a person shared a video and wrote, “What is happening? In video: Saba Azad.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to it, a Reddit user wrote, "Those models walking calmly and then there's her jumping. It's funny, but I guess she's performing, she has a mic in her hand." A person said, "Is she dancing? Is she jumping?" A comment read, "Mera boyfriend Hrithik Roshan hota toh main bhi aise hi naachti (If Hrithik Roshan were my boyfriend, I would also be dancing like this)."

Saba's latest project

Saba was last seen in the web show Who's Your Gynac, for which she is garnering praises. She plays Dr Vidhushi Kothari, a fresher OB-GYN (obstetrician and gynaecologist) who balances her time between her professional and personal lives.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.