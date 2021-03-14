IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / HT CITY EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to begin Ram Setu from Ayodhya
Actor Akshay Kumar will fly to Ayodhya on March 18 to give mahurat shot for Ram Setu.
Actor Akshay Kumar will fly to Ayodhya on March 18 to give mahurat shot for Ram Setu.
bollywood

HT CITY EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to begin Ram Setu from Ayodhya

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to visit Ayodhya; says Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future.
READ FULL STORY
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:00 PM IST

After wrapping up Bachchan Pandey, actor Akshay Kumar is all set to start shoot for his next, Ram Setu. And HT has exclusively learnt that the actor, along with director Abhishek Sharma and creative producer Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will fly to Ayodhya on March 18 to give the mahurat shot of the film from Ram Janmabhoomi.

While Kumar is away for a family vacation in Maldives and will dive back to work as soon as gets back, the film’s director tells us that the shoot is spread across multiple schedules over the next few months and 80% of the film will be shot in Mumbai.

Sharma also reveals that the actor will be seen in a new avatar. “Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir’s fans are in for a totally new avatar of his,” Sharma says.

When it comes to the leading ladies — Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sharma shares, “They both play strong, independent women with well-etched out parts. We are keeping their looks under wraps for now!”

Interestingly, it was Dwivedi who came up with the idea of starting the Ram Setu journey in Ayodhya. “What better way to embark upon the journey of Ram Setu than to kick-off at the very birth place of Lord Ram,” he exclaims.

Going on to explain the thought behind picking the location, Dwivedi says, “Having visited Ayodhya several times myself, I suggested to Akshay and the team that we should launch the production schedule with blessings from the holy temple of Lord Ram. We are scheduled to hold our mahurat shot in Ayodhya and commence our filming on an auspicious note.”

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Kumar, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Abhishek Sharma
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Kumar, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Abhishek Sharma

For Sharma, the journey of Ram Setu started back in 2007 when he “first read newspaper coverage about a court case related to a project to build a shipping canal in the shallow straits between India and Sri Lanka and the issues that the project was facing”.

He elaborates, “I found this to be an opportunity to explore the truth behind an Indian legend and was amazed at the magnitude of the subject. It’s like I was being presented with the possibility to bring forward a true story that would connect generations of Indians to a part of our heritage that was not getting the attention it deserved.”

He shares that he locked the screenplay during the lockdown last year. “I pitched the first draft of the screenplay to Akshay sir and he immediately came on-board,” he adds.

When it comes to the research process of the film, Sharma expresses gratitude towards Dwivedi for guiding the team in the right direction.

“He has helped us immensely by providing access and perspective to history and religion as well as building a team of researchers with backgrounds in archaeology, history, religion and science, in equal measure,” Sharma says, noting that the idea behind “the research process was to gain a comprehensive understanding on the subject and to create a film on this true story that is based on and supported by facts”.

Kumar had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing posters on his social media. Now with everything planned, the makers are busy ensuring all the safety protocols are in place for a smooth shooting experience.

Producer Vikram Malhotra says, “For Ram Setu, there will be strict protocols in place, including travel and stay bio-bubbles, frequent health checks and a professional agency on-board to manage these protocols all through. Given the complexity of the story and ensuing locations, VFX etc, the production will be spread across multiple schedules over the next few months.”

Malhotra is taking notes from the past experiences to go forward. “Akshay as well as Abundantia Entertainment have been fortunate to have successfully completed filming, post-production and even release of several of our productions through the pandemic period. So there is enough learning and experience to manage production with mitigated and controlled Covid-19 related risks,” he tells us.

According to Malhotra, Ram Setu is a story formed on facts, science and historical heritage and is anchored in the deep belief of Indians since centuries. “Today, as the younger generation grows curious about its heritage, there has never been a better time to tell stories anchored deep in the cultural fabric of our country,” he adds.

Kumar rounds it off by saying, “Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
bollywood

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee says that while everybody is happy that work has finally started, they’re a little scared and cautious, too amid this new normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-actor Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Singer-actor Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
bollywood

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Singer-turned-actor Shirley Setia says there were days when rejections led to self doubts, adding that her family helped her stay committed to her dream of acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
bollywood

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randeep Hooda would next be seen in Salman Kha-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Randeep Hooda would next be seen in Salman Kha-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Randeep Hooda doesn’t rely on stylised baggage or certain body shape for his projects, instead he likes to start it from scratch every single time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir and Konkona celebrate their son's birthday.
Ranvir and Konkona celebrate their son's birthday.
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the Oscar nominations on Monday.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the Oscar nominations on Monday.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah.
bollywood

Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor revealed she once rejected a boy for an exam.
Janhvi Kapoor revealed she once rejected a boy for an exam.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016.
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016.
bollywood

Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan shares his last social media post.(PTI)
Aamir Khan shares his last social media post.(PTI)
bollywood

Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, turned 28 today
Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, turned 28 today
bollywood

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt, who turns 28 today, is truly Bollywood’s queen of comebacks, and we revisit some instances when she proved why she deserves that tag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhay Deol is close to Esha and Ahana Deol.
Abhay Deol is close to Esha and Ahana Deol.
bollywood

Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Rohini Iyer, Preity G Zinta and Guneet Monga
(From left) Rohini Iyer, Preity G Zinta and Guneet Monga
bollywood

A gathering for a better tomorrow

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Preity G Zinta, Guneet Monga and Rohini Iyer led a panel on ‘Women’s Rights Today’ hosted by United For Human Rights
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samantha Akkineni says she is looking forward to watching Alia Bhatt in RRR.
Samantha Akkineni says she is looking forward to watching Alia Bhatt in RRR.
bollywood

Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP