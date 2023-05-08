HT India's Most Stylish 2023 full list of winners: From Sushmita Sen to Janhvi Kapoor

The Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2023 awards night honoured the biggest names in style on Sunday night. All from Richa Chadha to Sushmita Sen to PV Sindhu were present for the big event at Taj Land's End Mumbai. From Bollywood stars to athletes to businesspersons, multiple celebrities were bestowed the coveted awards.

Sushmita Sen with PV Sindhu at the India's Most Stylish awards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's a list of all the winners for the night:

Most Stylish Stylist award: Eka Lakhani

Most Stylish Content Creator: Kusha Kapila

Most Stylish Sports Personality: PV Sindhu

Most Stylish Music Personality: Ricky Kej

Most Stylish Couple: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar

Most Stylish Ensemble Cast: Class

Style With Substance: Sushmita Sen

Style Across Generations: Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Style Trendsetter – Female: Aditi Rao Hydari

Rising Style Icon: Babil

India's Most Stylish Male: Ayushmann Khurrana

India's Most Stylish Female: Janhvi Kapoor

Most Stylish Hotstepper: Rakul Preet Singh

Breaking the Mould: Kapil Sharma

Most Stylish Business Personality: Nikhil Kamath

Style Hall of Fame – Female: Raveena Tandon

Style Hall of Fame – Male: Akshay Kumar

Style Icon of the Decade: Shilpa Shetty

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most Stylish Entrepreneur: Rohini Iyer

Style Legend: Manish Malhotra

Style Trendsetter – Male: Vijay Varma

Most Stylish Youth Icon: Ananya Panday

India’s Most Stylish (Popular Choice): Kriti Sanon

Stylish for a Lifetime award: Kabir Bedi

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON