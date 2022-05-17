Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / #HTCityatCannes | India’s largest red carpet contingent on inaugural day of Cannes 2022
bollywood

#HTCityatCannes | India’s largest red carpet contingent on inaugural day of Cannes 2022

The inaugural red carpet appearance will be followed by the contingent attending the screening of the opening French film Coupez (Final Cut) by filmmaker Michel Hazenavicius
AR Rahman, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will represent India at Cannes 2022
Published on May 17, 2022 09:28 AM IST
BySonal Kalra

This year promises to be special for Cannes film festival, and most certainly for India. In their 75th year, both the prestigious fest and India’s independence status are seeing an unmatched synergy of sorts here at the French riviera town of Cannes. While Indian celebrities have rocked the Cannes red carpet on previous occasions, May 17, the inaugural day of the fest, will see India’s largest ever official contingent on the red carpet, marking the country’s status as the first ever Country of Honour by marche du film at Cannes.

At 6:30pm India time, the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will kick off India stint at Cannes 2022 with Charles H Rivkin, Chairman & CEO Motion Pictures Association of America. This will be followed by the red carpet Spotlight of the Indian contingent between 9:30pm-11:30pm IST by celebrities including AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia, Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, Vani Tripathi and Mame Khan. In addition, actors Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hyderi, Hina Khan and Helly Shah would be walking the red carpet on different days on account of their endorsements and films. Deepika Padukone is part of the competition jury at the festival. The inaugural red carpet appearance will be followed by the contingent attending the screening of the opening French film Coupez (Final Cut) by filmmaker Michel Hazenavicius, and Anurag Thakur hosting an exclusive gala dinner for the contingent, prompting them with the opportunity to showcase their chosen sartorial style to celebrate India.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sonal Kalra

Sonal Kalra edits the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplements, HT City/Cafe; writes the weekly column ‘A Calmer You’...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP