HTCityCheers23 | Pankaj Tripathi to his 23-yr-old self: Tum jo kar rahe the, sahi kar rahe the

Dear Pankaj,

I get emotional as I write this letter to you. Jo tum kar rahe ho, karte raho. You want to know more things, like for example you don’t have any knowledge of classical music, but even then you go to those concerts to research and know ‘aisi kya cheez hai jo mujhe samajh nahi aa raha, aur baaki logon ko aa raha hai’.

You sit for hours at art exhibitions, watch theatrical plays. Keep doing that, you were doing the right thing. You were learning and growing, you are on the right track. You should not regret any decision, in the future too you won’t regret it. I again tear up as I recall myself at the age of 23. Even if you commit any mistakes, they will teach you something.

I still remember what you must be doing right now- you are in Patna, to pursue your aspiration to become a doctor, and must be preparing for the entrance exam. You take the cycle every single day and go out in the city and be an audience to any cultural activity. These places used to be so crowded. You would go to Gandhi maidaan, there would be magic shows, nukkad natak. Tum khade hokar dekhte the. Tumhare paas ek cycle hoti thi, aur roz ka kharcha 10 rupaye. Mahine ka jeb kharch 300-400 rupaye.

The seed of becoming an actor was sown in your head at 23, which is why you would explore every thing. You were always right, following one’s dreams is very important.