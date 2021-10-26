Hum Do Hamare Do song Vedha Sajjeya: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon kickstart wedding season early. Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon have kickstarted the wedding season early with their romantic wedding number, Vedha Sajjeya. The song is from their upcoming film, Hum Do Hamare Do.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The slow song begins with Rajkummar and Kriti's characters engagement, including their mehendi and sangeet, and concludes with their wedding. As Rajkummar and Kriti gear up for their onscreen wedding, decked up in ethnic wear, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah also get emotionally invested in the celebrations, despite being ‘adopted’ parents of Rajkummar's character.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vedha Sajjeyaa has been sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Varun Jain, as well as by music directors Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics are penned by Shellee.

The film production tells the story of an eligible yet lonely bachelor who is forced to “adopt” a pair of parents for the sake of marrying his girlfriend, who wants a perfect family.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Hum Do Hamare Do also stars Aparshakti Khurana. It has been directed by Abhishek Jain and will start streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rajkummar said the film is a "different kind of comedy" as he plays a "serious" man who gets entangled in funny situations. He plays the role of Dhruv, an orphan who "adopts" his parents, played by actors Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, to marry the love (Kriti Sanon) of his life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Ratna Pathak Shah describes life with Naseeruddin Shah as ‘Sambhog Se Sanyaas Tak’, adds ‘Bas sanyaas lena baaki hai’

"This is a very different kind of comedy, it is a shift from what I have done before. My character is somebody who is always in some situation. It is not like a Stree, Ludo or Bareilly Ki Barfi where the comedy is in-your-face, where the character itself is funny," he told PTI in an interview.