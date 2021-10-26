Ratna Pathak Shah describes life with Naseeruddin Shah as ‘Sambhog Se Sanyaas Tak’, adds ‘Bas sanyaas lena baaki hai’

Ratna Pathak Shah has opened up about her relationship with her husband Naseeruddin Shah and how it has evolved over the years. The two began their journey with theatre and have been married for 39 years.

Ratna and Naseeruddin shared the stage for the first time in the play, Sambhog Se Sanyaas Tak and the former jokes that it is actually the story of their real life.

“We fell in love and have been inseparable ever since. The first theatre play we did together was titled Sambhog Se Sanyaas Tak, and that is the story of our life. Bas sanyaas lena baaki hai (now only renunciation remains),” the actor laughed while talking to Indianexpress.com.

She added, "It’s a relationship, which has been very useful. It is a relationship of equals, of friends, which has been a blessing for us. We became very good friends and stayed very good friends.”

Ratna claimed she is very lazy and it's Naseeruddin who inspires her to work harder. She said, “Everything. His ability to work hard above all. He is an extraordinarily hard-working actor, which inspires and pushes me to do better. I am very lazy. Itni hardworking nahi hu (I am not that hardworking). Toh Naseer ki dekha dekhi mein, mujhe bhi mehnat karni hi padti hai (So just like Naseer, I also have to work hard).”

Ratna will now be seen opposite Paresh Rawal in Abhishek Jain's directorial, Hum Do Hamare Do. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon as the lead couple. The film is scheduled to be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 29 onwards. Rajkummar plays the role of an orphan who "adopts" his parents, played by actors Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, to marry the love (Kriti Sanon) of his life.

Calling them an inspiration, Rajkummar said, "It has been decades for Paresh sir and Ratna ma'am doing what they do every day. I saw them come with the same passion and fire. I loved that about them. They were so deeply involved with the film. I observed how they would take a scene, which was already great on paper and take it forward to a level which was even better. It was fascinating and so inspiring."

(With PTI inputs)