Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Huma Qureshi gets ‘beaten up’ by Akshay Kumar, watch behind-the-scenes video from BellBottom
bollywood

Huma Qureshi gets ‘beaten up’ by Akshay Kumar, watch behind-the-scenes video from BellBottom

Published on Oct 06, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred together in BellBottom.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Pooja Entertainment released a new behind-the-scenes video from BellBottom, which shows Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi rehearsing for a fight scene. She retweeted it and wrote that she enjoyed getting ‘beaten up’ by him.

In the clip, Akshay said, “The fight with Huma Qureshi was very good. Training her for her fight and the way she practised and got it in one shot was another highlight of the film. It was a small fight but it was very rewarding.” His words were interspersed with shots of them practising their fight choreography.

“What fun it was to get beaten up by @akshaykumar,” Huma wrote on Twitter, adding a bunch of laughing emojis. “Super fun fight-training with you Sir!!!” she added.

BellBottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, was the first major Bollywood film to release when theatres reopened after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The espionage thriller, which also starred Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta, earned 12.65 crore over its first (four-day extended) weekend.

Speaking at Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat fest, Akshay said that he and producer Vashu Bhagnani decided to ‘take a bullet for the industry’. He added that they knew they would suffer losses but went ahead anyway.

Also see: Akshay Kumar says he trained extra hard on BellBottom to impress Twinkle Khanna, she disagrees

Akshay played a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent, who goes on a covert mission to Dubai to rescue hostages from a hijacked plane. Huma played the Indian agents’ local contact at the Dubai airport.

Previously, Akshay shared a video with Huma and praised her. “A total nutcase, a darling at heart and a phenomenal actor! Even though @iamhumaq’s filmography is shorter than mine, her acting prowess is much higher. Watch out for her power-packed performance in #BellBottom. #7DaysToBellBottom,” he wrote, a week before the release of the film. The two actors earlier worked together in Jolly LLB, which released in 2017.

Topics
huma qureshi akshay kumar
