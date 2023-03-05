Huma Qureshi roasts Farah Khan's airport look, ask her why is she 'wearing a bedsheet'. Watch

Farah Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with brother-filmmaker Sajid Khan. The choreographer-director was surprised to see paparazzi waiting at the airport for them, and cheekily asked them who had told them to be there. Also seen with Farah was actor Huma Qureshi, who also featured in a funny video from the airport that Farah posted on Instagram. Huma also roasted Farah in the video while asking her why she was wearing a bedsheet. (Also read: Farah Khan meets her 'match' Sima Taparia, poses for pic: 'Tumse milke dil ka hai jo haal kya kahein...')

Farah was spotted leaving for Hyderabad at the Mumbai airport, where she was surprised to be clicked by the paparazzo. Farah even asked them, “Kisne bulaya apko idhar ye bolo (Who called you all here tell me that)?” Farah then embarrassed Huma by saying to the paparazzi to click pictures of her new car, which made the actor laugh. Farah chose a printed green outfit whereas Huma was seen in a red shirt and denims. Meanwhile, Farah's brother Sajid Khan, who was seen on Bigg Boss 16, was also spotted with them at the airport.

Later, Farah took to Instagram to post a funny video on the way to the flight. She said that she organised a charter coach for everyone to reach the flight, and pointed the camera towards the faces of her companions. Spotted in the same video were director Punit Malhotra, Sajid, Huma and others. In the video, Huma takes the phone from Farah, and asks her why she was wearing a bedsheet. Farah seemed miffed at this comment and took away the phone away from Huma. She wrote in the caption: "Pls call me to organise your next trip (funny face emoji)"

Last month, Farah Khan had hosted a party to celebrate with the Bigg Boss contestants, which his brother Sajid Khan was a part of. Many Bigg Boss 16 contestants such as Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Abdu Rozik, attended the party. She wrote in her caption, "Party of the year!! Bigg Boss 16... my favourite show. MANDLI ROCKS. PS MC Stan singing anthem for the first time."

