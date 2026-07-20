Huma Qureshi speaks out after lathi charge during CJP protest in Jantar Mantar: ‘We all need to ask questions’

As many as 50,000 protestors took to streets in the national capital on Monday to demand the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, according to HT reporters on ground.

Activists and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) clash with police personnel during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities in New Delhi. (AFP)

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a march from Jantar Mantar, where the protestors have been camped for a month, to the Parliament, attracting a huge response, with thousands descending on the designated protest site on Monday. It was met with several challenges. This included mild lathi charge and use of tear gas shells by security forces to disperse the crowd marching towards the Parliament.

What Huma said

Actor Huma Qureshi expressed concern over the lathi charge on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters, questioned the use of force against non-violent protesters and urged the government to allow discussions. She took to her Instagram account and wrote, “The visuals from today will stay with me for a very long time. Seeing peaceful protestors being met with such brute forces and lathis left me with a deep sense of sadness. This surely could have been handled with much more patience, more listening and more dialogue.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “We, the people of India, elected this government and today we all need to ask questions and expect accountability. We are a huge diverse nation, we don't all have to agree on every issue, but surely we can agree that every citizen deserves to be heard with dignity before force becomes the response.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “We, the people of India, elected this government and today we all need to ask questions and expect accountability. We are a huge diverse nation, we don't all have to agree on every issue, but surely we can agree that every citizen deserves to be heard with dignity before force becomes the response.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Respect to every student and every citizen who chose to stand peaefully for what they believe in. Jai Hind,” she concluded.

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The Cockroach Janta Party said on X that despite “the police brutality, the brave protestors of CJP are back at Jantar Mantar.”

“Delhi, come out and join us at Jantar Mantar - this is now or never! Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign!” it added.

Sonam Wangchuk, who was taken by Delhi Police to hospital on the weekend citing his deteoriating heath condition, has agreed to end his hunger strike but outlined three conditions.

"Dear friends & supporters, many of you have asked when will I end fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July, if..." Wangchuk wrote. He said he would end the fast if “government takes accountability of the recent failures in education system – paper leaks, etc” or “if the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where Hon'ble MPs and leaders of various parties assures us that the will now take up the issue in Parliament.” He said that if his health does not permit this, the MPs could visit the hospital and give the above assurances.