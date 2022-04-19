Huma Qureshi transforms into chef Tarla Dalal for new biopic, fans say she is unrecognisable

Huma Qureshi has shared the first-look poster from her upcoming film Tarla Dalal as she starts filming for the biopic. Tarla Dalal was a food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows, specialising in Indian and particularly Gujarati cuisine. Huma penned a sweet note about the celebrated chef as she shared the poster. Fans as well as celebrities showered love on her picture. Also Read| Huma Qureshi says we may never achieve 100 percent pay parity in Bollywood: ‘I don’t think so’

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Huma wrote, "#Tarla ke tadke se aata hai mann mein ek hi sawaal. Kab milega mauka to experience unke swaad ka kamaal. Miliye Tarla Dalal se aur jaaniye unki masaledaar kahaani. Filming now!" The poster showed Huma in a printed saree with a rolling pin stuck in her waist. Spices and other condiments could also be seen on the poster, apart from a wooden chopping board that read, "RSVP & EARTHSKY present Tarla."

Fans commented heart emojis on the picture, and noted that Huma is looking unrecognisable. One wrote, "Wow. Unrecognisable." Another commented, "Hello Tarla aunty," while one wrote, "Amazing look." A third one wrote, "What-e-look tarla ji ...lajawaab." Some even said that she is looking like actor Vidya Balan in the picture. One said, "First of all I thought she is Vidya Balan!!"

Celebrities also showered love on the post. Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Love it," while Aparshakti Khurana commented, "Oh woww this looks fab!!" Dancer Mukti Mohan wrote, "lovely," adding heart-eyed emoji. Actor Patralekha commented, "Omggggg," adding fire emojis, while Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "So cool!!!!" adding red heart emoji. Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Wohooooooooo."

Tarla, who wrote over 100 books on food and sold more than 10 million copies, was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2007, which made her the only Indian from the field of cooking to have been conferred the title. She died at the age of 77 on November 6, 2013, following a heart attack.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari, Huma Qureshi-starrer biopic on her will be directed by Piyush Gupta.

