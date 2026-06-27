...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Huma Qureshi was ‘nervous’ recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's Ishq Kameena: 'We weren’t trying to imitate'

Originally released in 2002 with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Shakti: The Power, the dance number returns with a remix.

Jun 27, 2026 04:06 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The team behind Baby Do Die Do has unveiled its latest song, Ishq Kameena, giving one of Bollywood’s most-loved dance tracks a stylish new makeover. Originally released in 2002 with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Shakti: The Power, the dance number returns with a fresh visual treatment, energetic choreography and a modern touch. The recreated Ishq Kameena features Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh.

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh headline the recreated track

Huma Qureshi on recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's Ishq Kameena.

On X, formerly Twitter, Human Qureshi shared the clip and wrote: “For delhi kids we grew up dancing to these 90s songs .. pinching myself that I get to recreate it .. we love you @iamsrk and Aishwarya maam 🤍#IshqKameena."

The recreated version has been choreographed by filmmaker and choreographer Remo D’Souza, who aimed to preserve the soul of the original while giving it a contemporary visual identity.

Speaking about choreographing the track, Remo D’Souza said, “When Saqib came to me and said he wants to recreate Ishq Kameena for his film, we sat down and really worked through how to get the same feeling and yet retain the original vibe. When you recreate a cult song, the biggest challenge is finding the right balance between nostalgia and freshness. We wanted this version to feel contemporary without losing the spirit that made the original so memorable. Huma brought tremendous energy to the floor, and together we created something I believe audiences will have a great time watching.”

Saqib Saleem on why the song was recreated

Producer Saqib Saleem said recreating the popular track was a way to introduce the film to a wider audience while staying true to its original identity.

Producer Saqib Saleem said, “The idea behind recreating Ishq Kameena was to make Baby Do Die Do reach a wider audience while still retaining the core audience the film is made for. I’m really happy with how the video merges both those worlds. And to have Huma and Rachit bring this to life the way they did, I couldn’t have asked for more. A big shoutout to Kumar ji, our music partners Tips and Remo sir for making this happen for an independent film like ours.”

Baby Do Die Do is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem under the Saleem Siblings banner in association with Pune 04 Film. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 3, 2026.

 
huma qureshi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Huma Qureshi was ‘nervous’ recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's Ishq Kameena: 'We weren’t trying to imitate'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.