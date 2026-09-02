Mumbai, HYBE India on Tuesday announced an expanded round of its nationwide talent hunt aimed at discovering and developing young Indian female performers for its global artist development ecosystem with auditions now set to be held in eight additional cities.

HYBE India expands talent hunt initiative to eight more cities

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Titled "HYBE India Audition: Final Call", the initiative is looking for female participants with skills in vocals, rap, dance, acting and modelling, who could potentially be trained and developed as artists for the global stage.

The South Korean entertainment giant, which recently opened its India branch, will extend its on-ground search to Lucknow, Dimapur, Kohima, Shillong, Jaipur, Indore, Goa and Kochi following a strong response to the first round of auditions.

Online applications for the audition opened on September 2 and will remain open until October 31.

The announcement comes after the initial round of HYBE India's auditions drew applications from all 28 states and six union territories, as well as the Indian diaspora across the world.

According to the company, applications were received from more than 1,650 cities across 116 countries.

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{{^usCountry}} Applicants seeking to participate in the on-ground auditions will first have to register through the official audition website and select their preferred city. Shortlisted candidates will receive details of the audition venue from casting partners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Applicants seeking to participate in the on-ground auditions will first have to register through the official audition website and select their preferred city. Shortlisted candidates will receive details of the audition venue from casting partners. {{/usCountry}}

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Damien Woochang Lee, CEO of HYBE India, said the response to the first round had demonstrated the depth of talent and ambition across the country.

"We have received applications from a remarkable range of regions and backgrounds, reinforcing our belief that there is still significant talent to be discovered. With 'HYBE INDIA Audition: Final Call', we are expanding our search to reach aspiring artists across the country. Our aim is to discover, nurture and develop talent with the potential to represent India on a global stage," Lee said.

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HYBE India will also accept applications through online submissions, academies and institutes, WhatsApp and casting partners.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.