I am fortunate that Shri Ram chose me to be his voice: Sharad Kelkar on dubbing for Prabhas’ character in Adipurush

The upcoming film Adipurush has been in the news for multiple reasons, both good and bad. While the audience criticised the unappealing VFX in the teaser, many are excited to see actor Prabhas as Lord Ram in this adaptation of the Ramayana. And lending voice to Prabhas’ character for the Hindi version of the film is actor Sharad Kelkar, who had dubbed for the former in the Baahubali franchise as well.

“Om Raut was very clear from day one that he wanted my voice for Prabhas’ character in Adipurush. And I feel very lucky and blessed to be the voice of Shri Ram. Quite happy with that. People remembered me as the voice of Baahubali for so many years and now 2023 onwards, they will remember me as the voice of Shri Ram. I am fortunate that Shri Ram chose me to be his voice,” he says.

Kelkar, 46, goes on to address the renewed criticism that the teaser of the film has been receiving, especially after the impressive VFX seen in the teaser of the low-budget Telugu movie, Hanu-Man. “I focus on doing my work and stay away from all this. Moreover, I have not seen the trailer of Hanu-Man, so I can’t comment on it.”

While talking to us exclusively, the actor also talks about his journey, overcoming his stammering issue and experimenting with the kind of work he does. “I became an actor by fluke. It was never planned not did I get any training for it. I was learning every single day - from overcoming my stammering issues, to understanding how to face the camera, how to take the light. And my wife was my guru. This process went on for 2 long years after my marriage.”

After completing his first show as the main lead, which was a very successful project, Kelkar reveals that he was offered 15-20 similar projects. “But I realized that if I do it for fame, money and success, I won’t be satisfied as I won’t be learning, something which I was habitual of now. Though it took me 6 months but I got an anti-hero show, which again was a great learning experience for me. I was criticized by everyone but I wanted to learn the craft and this was an integral part of the learning process. Then I did a detective show followed by playing a blind character in another project and I started enjoying this growth. The money factor went down because I kept on experimenting but I was happy. With films also, lots of actors thought of being the typical hero but I realized if you are a good actor, you can do anything. Irrfan khan was my ideal as he worked so much and finally got his due in his 40s. So, I asked myself if he can do it, why can’t i follow him. He is the best talent we have. If I get 10 percent of him, I will achieve something in my life. And I guess I have also been lucky. People from the industry kept on giving me opportunities after opportunities and here I am,” he shares.

The actor says he is very thankful but not satisfied because if an actor becomes satisfied, he is finished. “I am hungry to learn and grow and this hunger will never go away. I will keep on trying,” he wraps up.