I am in a very happy phase of my life: Anshul Chauhan

Actor Anshul Chauhan is looking forward to two major events in her life — her marriage that’s taking place this month and her film Tejas that she recently shot in Lucknow where she plays a winged woman. Her wedding is scheduled to take place in her hometown Noida with her fiancé Ateet Singh, a cinematographer.

“I am in a very happy phase of my life where I am getting married and on work front too, I see a gradual progression. We got engaged in February but then preferred to wait for the pandemic to settle down. I have completed the shoot of my film and this is different from what I have done in the past and it will be a shocker for all,” says the Bicchoo Kha Khel, Taj Mahal 1989 and Shubh Mangal Savdhan actor.

Chauhan feels content with the quality of projects that she has chosen so far. “I have always been very happy as I have a lot of faith in my work and its selection. I am a very patient person so don’t jump on picking up multiple projects. I think I have the ability to judge roles as per larger perspective.”

With her film, she believes her work will reach the masses. “I am really looking forward to as I am hoping and praying that Tejas will change people’s perspective about me as an actor. The main reason being a part of the mainstream project, I am sure it will be watched by a wider audience and I have a strong role which will compel people to notice me and through that my past work will also be connected.”

On playing a pilot she says, “I am playing an Indian Air Force pilot was an experience which I feel privileged about. As an actor, we get to play various roles but very less strong roles related to defence are written for women and getting to play one was really an experience.”

Born and brought up in Noida, her father wanted her to become a teacher. “I had no career plans then but I was always very interested in extra-curricular activities. So, when I was doing English Literature honours, I was studying drama and doing it as well which made me realize that I must become an actor.”

Recapping her journey she tells, “My first project was a TVC for a mobile giant which never came out. I got noticed by Shubh...followed by Zero. Then Soulmates, Aafat and Operation MBBS happened which gave me footing in a young audience and then Taj… and Bicchoo… happened which showed a different side of me.”

Talking about her Lucknow visits she tells, “My first time was for shooting of Taj…that we shot extensively in Lucknow University. Though I am vegetarian still I enjoyed a lot of local delicacies including kebabs… of course, the veggie ones. This time it was kind of different as this it was for the film as well for my shopping for my wedding as I wanted something of my favourite Chikankari my bridal trousseau.”

