I might have married her: Vaibhav Tatwawadi opens up about his ex like never before

Actors being married to their job and avoiding relationships is a philosophy that many thespians believe in. But for Vaibhav Tatwawadi, this was “rubbish”, even until a few years ago. Currently busy shooting three projects simultaneously, Tatwawadi says he has now started buying into the idea.

“The work we are in does indeed take a toll on your relationships. So you either need a person who gets your lifestyle or else the relationship becomes a hindrance. And I’m at that stage in my career where I don’t want to miss any opportunities. I don’t want to look back and feel because of a particular relationship, things didn’t work out in my career,” elaborates Tatwawadi.

And hence, the Bajirao Mastani (2015) actor doesn’t wish to get into a relationship for at least five years. “I’m 32 years old. So it’s not that I’ve not had relationships. Social media was just not strong enough back then,” laughs Tatwawadi. He continues, “Most of the relationships I’ve had, have been with girls outside the industry. My last relationship was five years ago and right now, I’m single.”

The What’s Up Lagna (2018) actor further reveals that his last relationship could have resulted in his marriage. “At that time, I might have married her. But it didn’t work out and since then I haven’t found the right person,” he admits.

Although, he was a little heartbroken after the breakup, Tatwawadi hasn’t ended up being a pessimist, and still claims to believe in love. “I didn’t become cynical. I’m still in touch with her and she is happily married. Even I was surprised as to how I moved on so maturely,” he shares.

Ask him about his plans to get tie the knot, the actor says he is “not in a hurry”. “When you want to get married, you need to be sure about the other person. Even my parents don’t believe in this. They want me to take my time and not rush. And when you’ve such good parents then kya tension hai. Even my friends are jealous of my parents,” he ends.

