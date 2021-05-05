Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'I never registered Irrfan': Ram Gopal Varma clarifies actor wasn't considered for Manoj Bajpayee's role Daud
bollywood

'I never registered Irrfan': Ram Gopal Varma clarifies actor wasn't considered for Manoj Bajpayee's role Daud

Ram Gopal Varma has clarified that Irrfan Khan was not in the running for Daud. The director confessed he doesn't remember meeting him for the role.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Manoj Bajpayee had previously mentioned he and Irrfan Khan competed for a role in Daud.

A few days ago, Hindustan Times came across an old video in which Manoj Bajpayee recalled meeting with Ram Gopal Varma for a role in Daud. In the video, the actor had mentioned that Irrfan Khan and Vineet Kumar were being considered for the role of Paresh Rawal's henchmen in the movie.

However, Varma has now clarified that it wasn't the case. He took to Twitter and said that he doesn't recall meeting Irrfan for the role. "Just to set the record straight i was meeting quite a few actors at that time and Manoj caught my eye because of Bandit Queen ..I never registered Irphan and I consciously remembered seeing him only much later when he came to the set of some other shoot (sic)," he tweeted.

Ram Gopal Varma on Irrfan's audition for Daud.

In a conversation with YouTube channel Lallantop in 2018, Manoj had said, "We were being considered for Paresh Rawal's right-hand role in the movie Daud. Kannan Iyer, who made Ek Thi Daayan, was assisting Shekhar Kapur in Bandit Queen. He was writing Daud movie for Ram Gopal Verma. Kannan told me 'Irrfan and Vineet have been asked to come, I am calling you as well, come. Ram Gopal Verma is giving the right-hand man role. But if he is impressed with you, he could give you a bigger role in his next movie.' I asked how much money will I make, he said, 35,000 for that role."

"I reached and I saw Irrfan and Vineet there. Dono se baat-cheet kar ke rafa dafa kiya, fir mera number aaya (Ram Gopal Varma spoke to both of them first and then my turn came)," he added. Manoj eventually got the role. Gopal and Irrfan never had the opportunity to work together.

Also Read: Step inside Masaba and Neena Gupta's minimalist Mumbai home near the beach, with special nooks and relaxing balcony

Irrfan died on April 29 last year after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. On his first death anniversary, his son Babil and many actors from the film industry paid tributes to the actor.

A few days ago, Hindustan Times came across an old video in which Manoj Bajpayee recalled meeting with Ram Gopal Varma for a role in Daud. In the video, the actor had mentioned that Irrfan Khan and Vineet Kumar were being considered for the role of Paresh Rawal's henchmen in the movie.

However, Varma has now clarified that it wasn't the case. He took to Twitter and said that he doesn't recall meeting Irrfan for the role. "Just to set the record straight i was meeting quite a few actors at that time and Manoj caught my eye because of Bandit Queen ..I never registered Irphan and I consciously remembered seeing him only much later when he came to the set of some other shoot (sic)," he tweeted.

Ram Gopal Varma on Irrfan's audition for Daud.

In a conversation with YouTube channel Lallantop in 2018, Manoj had said, "We were being considered for Paresh Rawal's right-hand role in the movie Daud. Kannan Iyer, who made Ek Thi Daayan, was assisting Shekhar Kapur in Bandit Queen. He was writing Daud movie for Ram Gopal Verma. Kannan told me 'Irrfan and Vineet have been asked to come, I am calling you as well, come. Ram Gopal Verma is giving the right-hand man role. But if he is impressed with you, he could give you a bigger role in his next movie.' I asked how much money will I make, he said, 35,000 for that role."

"I reached and I saw Irrfan and Vineet there. Dono se baat-cheet kar ke rafa dafa kiya, fir mera number aaya (Ram Gopal Varma spoke to both of them first and then my turn came)," he added. Manoj eventually got the role. Gopal and Irrfan never had the opportunity to work together.

Also Read: Step inside Masaba and Neena Gupta's minimalist Mumbai home near the beach, with special nooks and relaxing balcony

Irrfan died on April 29 last year after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. On his first death anniversary, his son Babil and many actors from the film industry paid tributes to the actor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irrfan khan ram gopal varma manoj bajpayee

Related Stories

bollywood

'Couldn't get ICU bed because he wasn't Chhota Rajan': Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar mourns relative's death

PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 10:26 AM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor remembers her Angrezi Medium co-star Irrfan Khan on first death anniversary, see pic

PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 08:18 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Mamata Banerjee
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Lucky Ali
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP