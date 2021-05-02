IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan Khan competed for the same role in Ram Gopal Varma's Daud for 35,000
Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan Khan were in consideration for the same role in Ram Gopal Varma's Daud.
Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan Khan were in consideration for the same role in Ram Gopal Varma's Daud.
bollywood

When Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan Khan competed for the same role in Ram Gopal Varma's Daud for 35,000

  • Did you know Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan Khan met Ram Gopal Varma for a role in Daud? Both the stars were in the running for the role of Paresh Rawal's sidekick, which would pay them 35,000.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:23 AM IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has delivered several memorable performances in his career. These include Bandit Queen, Satya, Pinjar and Bhonsle. But did you know that there was a time when Manoj and late actor Irrfan Khan were in competition for a supporting role in Daud?

Back in 2018, Manoj revealed that he, Irrfan and actor Vineet Kumar auditioned for the role of Paresh Rawal's sidekick in Ram Gopal Varma's Daud. The movie starred Sanjay Dutt and Urmila Matondkar in the lead. The actor had recalled that the role was worth 35,000.

"We were being considered for Paresh Rawal's right-hand role in the movie Daud. Kannan Iyer, who made Ek Thi Daayan, was assisting Shekhar Kapur in Bandit Queen. He was writing Daud movie for Ram Gopal Verma. Kannan told me 'Irrfan and Vineet have been asked to come, I am calling you as well, come. Ram Gopal Verma is giving the right-hand man role. But if he is impressed with you, he could give you a bigger role in his next movie.' I asked how much money will I make, he said, 35,000 for that role," Manoj said in Hindi, talking to YouTube channel Lallantop.

"I reached and I saw Irrfan and Vineet there. Dono se baat-cheet kar ke rafa dafa kiya, fir mera number aaya (Ram Gopal Varma spoke to both of them first and then my turn came). We began talking and I told him that I began my journey with Bandit Queen. (He said) 'I have seen Bandit Queen twice, which role did you play?' I said 'Maan Singh'. He suddenly sprung up and asked, 'Are you telling me the truth?' I said, 'Yes, I am telling the truth. I was Maan Singh.' (He said) 'But you're so young and good-looking.' I said, 'Sir, I prepared for the role, grew a beard and aged the look (for the character).' 'Are you sure you are the Maan Singh?' (he asked) I said, 'yes sir,'" Manoj recalled.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma turns 33, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor wish her: 'Happy birthday, you trailblazer'

"'Leave Daud, this is not for you. I will make my next movie with you' (he said). I said 'no sir, I will do this, I'll get 35,000...' (He cut him short and said) 'Oh you don't trust me, right. You do it, main ek badi film Telugu mein kar raha hoon, wo shuru karne waala hoon toh main usko cancel kar raha hoon aur sirf focus karunga Daud ke baad issi film pe. Toh mujhe jo hai, writer laa ke do. (I am going to make a big film in Telugu, I was about to begin work on that. I am cancelling that now and I will focus on the next movie after Daud. You get me a writer,)'" Manoj shared. Manoj bagged not only Daud but also the lead role in Varma's next movie, Satya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
irrfan khan manoj bajpayee ram gopal varma + 1 more

Related Stories

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who turns 52 on Friday, bagged the Best Actor award for Bhonsle at the National Film Awards recently.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who turns 52 on Friday, bagged the Best Actor award for Bhonsle at the National Film Awards recently.
bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee birthday interview: 'National award was like poetic justice'

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who celebrates his 52nd birthday on Friday, chats about his work, his struggle against coronavirus, his love for Neeraj Pandey and much more in an exclusive interview.
READ FULL STORY
Kareena Kapoor and Irrfan Khan worked in Angrezi Medium together.
Kareena Kapoor and Irrfan Khan worked in Angrezi Medium together.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor remembers Irrfan Khan on first death anniversary, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a monochrome picture of late actor Irrfan Khan on his first death anniversary. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP