Anushka Sharma turns 33, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor wish her: 'Happy birthday, you trailblazer'

Actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday celebrated her 33rd birthday. Several celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others, wished her on social media platforms. This will be Anushka's first birthday after she and her husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a picture of Anushka from her wedding and wrote, "Happy birthday to the trailblazing Anushka Sharma." Shahid also shared a picture of the actor and said, "Wising you year full of love, blessings and happiness! Happy Birthday Anushka!"

"Happy happy birthday, you trailblazer. May every day start with a "clean slate" and be filled with only laughter, love and joy," Sonam said. Sonam and Anushka worked together in the 2018 movie Sanju.

"Happy Birthday Love you Anushka Sharma," said Jacqueline. Meanwhile, actor Riteish Deshmukh share a post with an art of Anushka's picture. He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday dear @anushkasharma - have a great one- stay healthy, stay safe . Be happy. Much love."

Taking to Twitter, Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Happy birthday to the brilliant actress, a Successful Producer and a beautiful mom now @AnushkaSharma! Love the way you inspire people to be positive always! Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes May God bless your adorable family, have a fun-filled birthday!"

Happy birthday to the brilliant actress, a Successful Producer and a beautiful mom now @AnushkaSharma! ♥

Love the way you inspire people to be positive always! 😄♥

May God bless your adorable family, have a fun-filled birthday! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 1, 2021

Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika in January. In February, Anushka opened up about embracing parenthood while revealing her daughter's name. “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy,” she said.

Anushka has been away from the limelight for more than two years. She was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She is yet to announce her next project as an actor but has been busy with production ventures like the Amazon series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul.

