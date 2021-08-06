I want to play characters that are very much relatable: Trimala Adhikari Sheth

Actor Trimala Adhikari Sheth still finds her role of Sunita in Haramkhor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the most interesting and strongest role of her career.

“When I got this role of Nawaz’s wife, I was never in two minds and once on sets I knew it will surely make an impact on the audience. The role shaped up well and it was fun playing a strong-headed woman. My next film Garbage too was all about wits and strength followed by my latest release Adi Sonal. So, you can say, this is what I want to do as an actor — play characters that have layers and are very much relatable,” says the young actor.

A trained Kathak dancer, born and brought up in Nainital, Sheth’s first break was with a short film for her sister in FTII, Pune.

Talking about her acting foray, she adds, “It was on my sister’s behest I thought of taking up acting as a career. Then, a senior professor from the institute helped me join a theatre group and my first play was directed by actor Manav Kaul who has been my mentor and trainer. Soon, I became part of his award-winning debut feature film Hansa, for which I was nominated as the best actor in kid’s section at New York Indian Film festival.”

Sheth got married amid the pandemic crisis and calls her wedding different in every manner. “I got married just before the lockdown and my post-marriage rituals happened in lockdown. The period gave me a lot of time to stay back with my in-laws in Bangalore and understand the transition as all shoots were on hold.”

Sheth also had an opportunity to work with her husband even before they were married. “As Nishil (Sheth) was busy directing Bhasmasur, currently streaming on a popular OTT platform, I tried my best to be by his side as a friend. I even played a small role as he was unable to find another actor for the same. So, I had to step in to save the day for him, (laughs).”

Next, she be again seen in an anthology with Siddhant Kapoor.