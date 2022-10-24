I want to start new rituals with Suraj: Mouni Roy on her first Diwali with husband

Mouni Roy tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar earlier in 2022, and this is her first Diwali after the wedding. Though the actor was quite excited about celebrating it in a special way, she had to travel owing to her work commitments.

“I won’t be home as I am travelling. As sad as I am to be missing home time, I am very excited to spend the holiday travelling,” says Roy, who will be accompanied on the trip by her husband. She adds, “I have always loved organising Diwali parties. It gives me a chance to bring together the people I love and just sit together, eat good food, and enjoy each other’s company. This year I will definitely be missing that.”

Ask her if there are certain rituals and traditions that she has been following before her marriage and now wants her husband to be a part of them, and the Brahmastra actor shares, “I want to start new rituals with him. Since this feels like a new chapter in my life, I feel it’d be really nice if we could have our own little rituals.”

But one thing that she will not miss out on, no matter what, is good food. “Oh, I am a big foodie. Diwali is always associated with good home-cooked food. I love taking time out to make traditional dishes that we associate with childhood and festivities. Irrespective of anything else, kheer is a must,” she wraps up.