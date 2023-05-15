IB 71 box office day 7 collection: Vidyut Jammwal's film shows growth on weekend, earns 7.36 crore

IB 71, starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, earned ₹7.36 crore in its first weekend. While the action film grew on the weekend and gained momentum, it needs to carry it into the weekdays as well in order to have a decent first weekend. The film, which released on May 12, also marks Vidyut's debut as a producer. (Also read: IB 71 movie review: Vidyut Jammwal steps out of his comfort zone only to leave us confused)

Vidyut Jammwal in a still from IB 71.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office details on Twitter. He wrote, "#IB71 gathers momentum on Day 2 and 3, the trends are positive… National chains lead, mass circuits remain low… Needs to maintain a strong trend on weekdays to stay in the running… Fri 1.67 cr, Sat 2.51 cr, Sun 3.18 cr. Total: ₹ 7.36 cr. #India biz. #IB71 at national chains… Day 1 / 2 / 3… #PVR: 45.76 lacs / 77 lacs / 85.50 lacs - #INOX: 33 lacs / 58 lacs / 75.30 lacs - #Cinepolis: 18 lacs / 30.50 lacs / 33.20 lacs - Total from *national chains*: ₹ 96.76 lacs / ₹ 1.65 cr / ₹ 1.94 cr."

After opening with just ₹1.67 crore, the film saw a good jump on Saturday and Sunday. The actor's previous franchise, the Commando films, have opened to much higher. However, if it gains good word of mouth, the film could see some growth on the weekdays. It doesn't have any real competition arriving in theatres on May 19 either.

The Hindustan Times review of the film stated, "An espionage thriller, IB 71 chronicles India’s top-secret mission that is said to have aided India’s victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Starring Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles, the film starts off on a high note, but soon goes off track. With visuals, voice over, text captions and flashbacks, there’s a lot happening for one to understand the exact timeline of the film. Until the interval, I genuinely couldn’t figure what the film was trying to show or say. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, IB 71 in the first half, seemed nothing but an attempt to take us on a ride, play some riddles and leave us all confused without any answers. But thankfully, the second half picks up, pieces of puzzles start to come together and it all made some sense. Was it too little, too late? Somewhat, yes."

