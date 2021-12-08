Ibrahim Ali Khan reaches Pataudi Palace on grandma Sharmila Tagore's birthday, shares pic with cousin Inaaya. See here

After Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya, Saif Ali Khan's oldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan has reached Pataudi Palace just in time for grandmother Sharmila Tagore's birthday. The veteran actor turned 77 on Wednesday.

In a picture Soha Ali Khan reposted on her Instagram Stories, Ibrahim Ali Khan stood with Inaaya in his arms. Ibrahim was dressed in a white shirt and pair of denims while Inaaya was dressed in a pink frock and a hat. The Pataudi Palace was seen in the background. The picture was originally shared by Ibrahim on his private Instagram account.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Inaaya bond at the Pataudi Palace.

Ibrahim has been stationed in New Delhi for a while now. He is currently assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is being shot in the capital and Ibrahim has been spotted a few times in the pictures from the sets. While Karan and Alia returned to Mumbai after wrapping 60 days of filming, Ibrahim seems to have stayed back.

Soha and Inaaya landed in Pataudi on Monday. She has been sharing glimpses of the grandmother and granddaughter reunion on her Instagram account. Sharmila and Inaaya were seen petting a few dogs while soaking in the winter sun in the palace's gardens. They were also seen sketching and colouring together.

Sharmila has been staying at the family's ancestral home even before the Covid-19 pandemic set into India. Through the recent months, Sharmila has hosted not only Soha and Inaaya but she also had Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor visiting her during Diwali. The couple, along with their sons Taimur and Jeh, stayed for a few weeks before returning to Mumbai in November.

Recently, Sharmila also caught up with Shabana Azmi in Delhi. Shabana is also a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, appearing in a supporting role.