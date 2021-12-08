Kareena Kapoor wishes 'beautiful' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore on birthday, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya visit her in Pataudi

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday wished her mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore on her 77th birthday. Sharmila is the mother of actor Saif Ali Khan, who is married to Kareena. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a throwback picture of Sharmila along with a birthday message.

In the black and white picture, seemingly from a movie, Sharmila Tagore smiled as she looked to her side. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother in law...Iconic."

Sharmila's daughter, actor Soha Ali Khan travelled to Pataudi Palace on Tuesday to celebrate the occasion with her mother. She shared a bunch of clips and photos on Instagram Stories featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Sharmila.

In one of the clips, Sharmila and Inaaya sat on the lawn of the Pataudi Palace and spent time with their pets. In a picture, they were seen in a room, hunched over a colouring book. Soha added a reunited sticker along with the photo.

Saif's daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan also wished her grandmother on her birthday. She shared pictures with her on Instagram and also penned a note. Sara wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi Amma I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud. #grandmother #inspiration #graceful #beautiful #iconic."

Saba Ali Khan also shared a post on Instagram for her mother. She posted a video clip that included throwback pictures featuring Sharmila, her husband, late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and other family members.

She captioned the post, "MA...You reflect inner beauty, grace becomes you. Keep shining...! Happy Birthday! Lots of Love...always!#happybirthday #ma #loveyou." Saba is the second child of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

On Tuesday night, Kareena Kapoor partied with Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Amrita Arora as well as Kareena's manager Poonam Damania at Rhea Kapoor's house. They also shared pictures as they enjoyed a girls night in.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It was originally slated for a Christmas 2021 release.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will now release on Valentine's Day next year. The film is based on Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chadha is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.