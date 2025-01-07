Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious banter with cow owner asking for ‘baksheesh’ will leave you in splits: ‘Kaeka actor?’

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is often seen indulging in playful banter with the paparazzi and fans while heading home from the gym. Recently, a video of Ibrahim's hilarious interaction with a man with a cow outside his gym has left fans in splits. Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious banter with cow owner will leave you in splits.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Hilarious Banter with a Cow Owner

A paparazzo shared a video in which Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen exiting his gym. He wore a black T-shirt, shorts, and a hoodie, which he styled with a pair of sunglasses and a gym bag. In the video, he interacted with the paps and a man with a cow. While talking to Laxmi (the cow), Ibrahim asked, "What do you want?" Its owner demanded a baksheesh (tip). Reacting to this, Ibrahim pointed at eight photographers and jokingly suggested taking the tip from them. The cow owner replied, “Aap do, aap bade actor hain (You give, you are a big actor).”

Ibrahim's hilarious response left fans and paparazzi in splits. He said, “Kaunsa actor, kahe ka actor hun main? (What actor?)” The cow owner further said that he is the son of a big actor, to which Ibrahim replied, "Papa hain, main nahi hoon naa (My father is a big actor, but not me)." He then posed with the cow owner before driving home in his car. Social media users filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood Debut

Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his grand Bollywood debut soon. He is being launched by Karan Johar in the film Sarzameen, directed by Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani. The film also stars Kajol in a crucial role. Additionally, he has Shauna Gautam's directorial, Nadaniyaan, in the pipeline. He will share the screen with Khushi Kapoor in the romantic drama backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.