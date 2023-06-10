Ileana D'Cruz gets romantic with boyfriend in new pic, calls him 'my rock': He wipes tears away, cracks goofy jokes

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has shared a new picture giving a glimpse of her boyfriend. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ileana posted a blurry black and white photo in which she got romantic with a person. The person had a long beard and moustache as he looked at Ileana. (Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz shares first photo with boyfriend since pregnancy announcement)

Ileana's post

Ileana D'Cruz has shared a picture with her boyfriend.

Sharing the picture, Ileana captioned the post, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon- and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless..."

She added, "And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough…..And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough."

Ileana concluded, "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore (nazar amulet, black heart and sparkles emojis)."

Malaika Arora, Nargis Fakhri react

Nargis Fakhri wrote, "What a beautiful and honest caption." Ileana reacted with a black heart emoji. Malaika Arora also posted a red heart emoji.

Ileana's recent post with her boyfriend

Earlier, Ileana shared a black-and-white picture with her boyfriend from their dinner date. Giving a glimpse of their hands, Ileana wrote on her Instagram Stories, "My idea of romance – clearly can't let him eat in peace." The actor also gave a peek at a diamond ring she wore on her ring finger.

Who is Ileana's rumoured boyfriend?

A few months ago, Ileana announced that she was pregnant. From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. The couple has not yet made their relationship official.

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and Ajay Devgn produced it. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

