Imran Khan blasts lack of accountability in NEET paper leak controversy amid Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike for students

The NEET-UG paper leak may no longer dominate headlines, but for lakhs of students whose hard work was overshadowed by the controversy, the fight is far from over. As renowed educator Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 19th day on July 16, support for his protest continued to grow. The latest to speak out is actor Imran Khan, who backed the demand for accountability and said students deserve the same honesty and integrity that is expected of them during examinations.

Imran Khan says students deserve fairness

Imran Khan fires at NEET system, says students deserve fairness as Sonam Wangchuk's fast continues. ((ANI Photo/Rahul Singh))

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Sharing a carousel post on Instagram on Thursday, Imran Khan spoke about following the developments around the NEET controversy over the past few weeks. He wrote, “Following the conversations around the NEET scandal these past few weeks has been quite a ride... as the philosopher Mugatu so eloquently said, 'I feel like I'm taking crazy pills'.”

The actor stressed that the discussion should not be reduced to political differences. “This isn't a political debate... or at least, it shouldn't be,” he wrote.

Calling for accountability from authorities, Imran added, “If we expect students to take exams with integrity, then they are also owed the same degree of accountability from the bodies which oversee the process. Surely this notion is true regardless of which football team (sorry... political party) you cheer for.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also addressed the students who have been affected by the controversy, saying, “From the millions of students whose honest efforts were invalidated with barely a shrug; to the millions more who stood up and continue to stand against injustice... I see you. You raise your voices for the best in us, and it is my honour to stand beside you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also addressed the students who have been affected by the controversy, saying, “From the millions of students whose honest efforts were invalidated with barely a shrug; to the millions more who stood up and continue to stand against injustice... I see you. You raise your voices for the best in us, and it is my honour to stand beside you.” {{/usCountry}}

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What Sonam Wangchuk's protest is about

Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based engineer, education reformer and innovator has been observing an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28. He joined the protest launched by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, which began over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak but has now grown into a larger movement demanding accountability and long-overdue reforms in India's examination system.

The protesters are calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and have also unveiled a five-point roadmap to overhaul the way competitive exams are conducted. Along with systemic reforms, they are demanding ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in the aftermath of the NEET controversy. The organisers argue that repeated paper leak incidents over the years point to a broken system that has repeatedly failed students.

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Nineteen days into his indefinite fast, Sonam Wangchuk's health has become increasingly fragile. Even as concern over his health grows, Sonam Wangchuk has refused to end his fast. Instead, he has asked people not to urge him to eat, but to join the peaceful “Chalo Sansad” march to Parliament on July 20, when the Monsoon Session begins, and stand with the larger fight for examination reforms.

Celebrities extend support

Imran Khan is the latest film personality to stand with students demanding accountability in the NEET row. Before him, veterans Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Zeenat Aman had voiced their support for Sonam Wangchuk's protest, while also urging him to end his fast and asking the government to open a dialogue.

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The movement has also found backing from Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Omi Vaidya, Atul Kulkarni, Sayaji Shinde, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Prakash Raj, who have either spoken in support of the students or amplified Wangchuk's appeal.

Even as support continues to grow, concerns over Sonam Wangchuk's health have reached the courts. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking urgent medical intervention has been moved before the Delhi High Court, which has now sought responses from the concerned authorities.