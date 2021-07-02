Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Imran Khan didn't fit well into Hindi film hero image, says Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo
bollywood

Imran Khan didn't fit well into Hindi film hero image, says Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo

Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo has said that Imran Khan was never a good fit for quintessential Hindi film hero roles.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Imran Khan and his co-stars in a still from Delhi Belly.

Abhinay Deo, who directed Imran Khan in Delhi Belly, has said that the actor was never suited to the kind of 'quintesssential' hero roles that he was known for. Imran has quit acting, and was last seen in 2016's Katti Batti, opposite Kangana Ranaut.

Imran Khan, the nephew of Aamir Khan, made his debut with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He appeared in several more rom-coms such as I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

In an interview, Abhinay Deo spoke about casting Imran in the raunchy comedy Delhi Belly, which completed a decade since its release earlier this week. He told SpotboyE, "The character of Imran was someone he was genuinely in real life too. Imran is a very smart and intelligent man, very well-read and well-referenced. He knows American and European cinema and has watched them all. As a matter of fact, I never felt that he fit as well in the quintessential Hindi film hero image. He was better in these kinds of roles, where he was natural."

Abhinay also expressed his sadness at Imran's decision to quit acting. "I felt sad as I have high regard for that man. He is a great guy and there is anyway a shortage of good people in this world. He is one of the good guys and he should be there in this industry. He is a talented guy, whether in front of the camera or behind it. He is a trained filmmaker and a writer too. I feel he should get his creativity out in any form that he can. But I did feel bad that he did not want to act anymore."

Also read: Imran Khan's Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo on his decision to quit acting: 'He refused a couple of my films'

News of Imran stepping back from acting first emerged last year, when his friend Akshay Oberoi said that Imran had quit for good, and might turn director or writer. Imran also separated from wife Avantika Malik in 2019, although neither of them has spoken about it publicly.

Imran officiated his cousin Zayn Marie's wedding earlier this year, and was recently spotted by the paparazzi on an outing with his daughter, Imara.

Topics
imran khan delhi belly abhinay deo

