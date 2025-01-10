Imran Khan's ex-wife Avantika Malik says the year of their divorce ‘broke, unraveled me' in cryptic post

Imran Khan married Avantika Malik in 2011, but they parted ways in 2019. Recently, Avantika opened up about a challenging time in her life. While she did not directly reference Imran Khan or their divorce, she revealed that the year 2019 "broke her." Imran Khan's ex-wife Avantika Malik talks about their divorce year.

On Friday, Avantika shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about fogiving people and showing up. Her post read, “The truth is, the number of days we have here is actually not so large. So if you have the opportunity to wake up tomorrow, to let this world age you, weather you, and meet you where you are for even just one more golden minute, I hope you show up for it. Do as much as you possibly can with your time here. Risk your heart. Express. Take care of others, leaving them better than you found them. Give yourself permission to take up space. Be all that you are. Love the way you hope to love, and love people on purpose, with depth and intention. Keep rescuing those younger parts of yourself. Forgive. Put every ounce of your patchwork soul into this world, crack tenderness into all of its dark corners. Stay soft, stay curious, but most importantly just hold on to your hope. Hold on to your hope."

Avantika Malik says 2019 ‘broke and unraveled’ her

In her caption, Avantika shared her reflections after meeting two friends she hadn’t seen since 2019. She wrote, "The last time they saw me in the flesh was 2019, the year I broke and unraveled... And then they saw me now. And they both had the same things to say... That they finally see me being authentic, the real me. And the joy they see that brings to my eyes, a glow to my face... and I knew they were telling me the truth. But the best thing they said to me was that I was 'living.'"

Avantika added that her friends' observations made her reflect on how she reached this point in her life. She wrote, "I know it's because somehow, shockingly, I always chose hope. In the darkest, bleakest moments (and there were a few), I reminded myself that if all I do is focus on putting out the love within me, the universe will generously reflect that back to me. What is within is without."

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik divorce

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik, who were childhood sweethearts, tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. After eight years of marriage, they decided to part ways. They are parents to a daughter, Imara. Reflecting on their divorce, Imran previously told India Today, "Without going too much into that part, because I'm hesitant to add a lot of fuel to the gossip fire, but as I was dealing with all of this baggage and all my internal struggle, I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that." The actor is now in a relationship with Lekha Washington.