Imran Khan's girlfriend Lekha Washington opens up about him for first time, says they are 'mutually, madly in love'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 07, 2024 12:57 PM IST

Lekha Washington added that the part she cherishes the most is “our ability to talk things through and evolve into, hopefully, better versions of ourselves”.

Actor Imran Khan has been dating Lekha Washington for quite some time now. In a new interview with Money Control, Lekha opened up about her relationship with Imran for the first time ever. She revealed that they are "mutually madly in love", which she added is "a rare gift". (Also Read | Imran Khan and girlfriend Lekha Washington hold hands as they step out for date, pose for paparazzi. Watch)

Imran Khan and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, have been seen on date nights.
Lekha talks about her boyfriend Imran

When asked about her life with Imran Khan, Lekha said, "In this cynical world, to live and grow together with someone whilst being mutually madly in love is a rare gift. It is also hard work. The part that I cherish the most is our ability to talk things through and evolve into, hopefully, better versions of ourselves. The excellent posterior is a bonus."

Imran's relationship with Lekha

Recently, Imran confirmed his relationship with Lekha. Speaking in an interview with Vogue India, Imran had said, “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019. There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual."

"Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported,” he had added.

About Imran and Avantika

Imran was earlier married to Avantika Malik in 2011. They got divorced in 2019. They are parents to a daughter, Imara. Rumours of their separation began in 2019, but neither Imran nor Avantika commented about it. Last year, it was reported that Imran and Avantika had decided to go separate ways.

Reportedly, Imran and Lekha rented a house together in Mumbai. As per Money Control, Imran and Lekha have leased the sea-facing apartment in the Bandra area of the city from director Karan Johar. The rent of the apartment is 9 lakh per month. Imran previously stayed in his bungalow at Bandra's Pali Hill.

