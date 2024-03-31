Imran Khan, girlfriend Lekha Washington rent Karan Johar's Mumbai apartment at 9 lakh per month: Report

Actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington have reportedly rented a house together in Mumbai. As per Money Control, Imran and Lekha have leased the apartment in the Bandra area of the city from director Karan Johar. The rent of the apartment is ₹9 lakh per month. (Also Read | Imran Khan confirms he's divorced from Avantika, says new girlfriend Lekha Washington isn't a ‘homewrecker’) Imran Khan is in a relationship with Lekha Washington.

Imran and Lekha stay together in Bandra

As per the report, the Bandra apartment is a sea-facing space. The couple will now stay in the three-storey apartment at Carter Road's Clefepete. It is located next to where Aamir Khan, actor and Imran's uncle, previously rented an apartment. The deal was registered on March 20. It has a tenure of three years, the report cited real estate database platform Zapkey.

About Avantika and Imran

Imran previously stayed in his bungalow at Bandra's Pali Hill. Earlier, he married to Avantika Malik in 2011. But they got divorced in 2019. They are parents to a daughter, Imara. Rumours of their separation began in 2019, but neither Imran nor Avantika commented about it. Last year, it was reported that Imran and Avantika had decided to go separate ways.

Imran's relationship with Lekha

Recently, Imran confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington. Speaking in an interview with Vogue India, Imran had said, “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019.”

He had also said, “There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual. Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported.”

Imran and Lekha recently attended his cousin Ira Khan's wedding together.

