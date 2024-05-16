Lekha Washington goes Insta official with Imran Khan; drops first romantic pic with him. Check it out

Bollywood actor Imran Khan's return to the limelight has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, who eagerly await his comeback on the silver screen. Their curiosity isn't limited to his professional endeavours as they are equally intrigued by his personal life. Recently, Imran confirmed he is dating Lekha Washington, and now Lekha has made their relationship Insta official. (Also read: Exclusive| The Imran Khan interview: From his depression, to comeback after 10 years, to ladylove Lekha Washington) Imran Khan and Lekha Washington started dating each other in 2020.

Love is in the air

On Thursday, Lekha shared their first picture together on her Instagram. The heartfelt image captures a tender moment between the couple. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lekha shared the image with no caption.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Lekha's Insta post.

The photograph shows their silhouettes as they pose in front of the sea amidst the backdrop of the blue sky. Both of them are looking at each other while holding each other close. This is the first official post of the couple on social media after their dating confirmation.

Imran on his relationship with Lekha

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Imran opened up about how he started dating Lekha, admitting he was trying hard to hide it. He said, “I have consciously tried to shield this part because of the complications of me divorcing and ending my marriage, which is always something that gets everyone... it's a very goss topic, which then leads to wild speculation”.

“I was trying to shield from that ugliness and then in the aftermath of that, starting a new relationship. The weird threads that get attached to it...I have really tried to shield that part of my life and my relationship from public scrutiny,” he further shared, adding, “Lekha has been a tremendously positive and healthy influence in my life as a person, she is caring, supportive, loving to a fault. She has been very helpful. As I've grappled with depression and rebuilding myself, the kind of nurturing and support that I've gotten from her, I don't know that I would have been able to to make this journey without her”.

There are reports that the couple has rented a house together in Mumbai. As per Money Control, Imran and Lekha have leased the apartment in the Bandra area of the city from director Karan Johar. The rent of the apartment is ₹9 lakh per month.

About Imran’s past

Earlier, Imran was married to Avantika Malik in 2011. But they got divorced in 2019. They are parents to a daughter, Imara. Rumours of their separation began in 2019, but neither Imran nor Avantika commented about it.

Last year, it was reported that Imran and Avantika had decided to go separate ways. Imran got close to Lekha during lockdown in 2020.