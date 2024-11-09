Imran Khan and girlfriend Lekha Washington hold hands as they step out for date, pose for paparazzi. Watch

Actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, stepped out together on Friday evening in Mumbai. The couple started their weekend by watching a movie. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Lekha Washington goes Insta official with Imran Khan; drops first romantic pic with him) Imran Khan and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, posed for the camera outside a building.

Imran and Lekha step out for date

In a video, Imran and Lekha were spotted exiting the venue. As he started walking, Imran extended his hand, and Lekha held it while smiling at him. The duo then posed for the paparazzi. Imran also placed his hand on his chest as he thanked a paparazzo.

In another clip, Lekha was seen hugging a girl and then fist-bumping her. She then quickly walked away. For the outing, Imran wore a black T-shirt, brown leather jacket and denims. Lekha was seen in a black top and pants. The duo watched Khwaabon Ka Jhamela. Directed by Danish Aslam, the film stars Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta and Danish Husain.

Imran's relationship with Lekha

Recently, Imran confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington. Speaking in an interview with Vogue India, Imran had said, “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019."

"There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual. Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported,” he had added.

About Avantika and Imran

Imran married Avantika Malik in 2011. They got divorced in 2019. They are parents to a daughter, Imara. Rumours of their separation began in 2019, but neither Imran nor Avantika commented about it. Last year, it was reported that Imran and Avantika had decided to go separate ways.

Reportedly, Imran and Lekha rented a house together in Mumbai. As per Money Control, Imran and Lekha have leased the sea-facing apartment in the Bandra area of the city from director Karan Johar. The rent of the apartment is ₹9 lakh per month. Imran previously stayed in his bungalow at Bandra's Pali Hill.