Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's daughter, Ida Ali, has got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Krish Agrawal, in an intimate ceremony. The filmmaker shared a glimpse of their engagement on social media and sought blessings for the newly engaged couple.

Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali gets engaged to Krish Agrawal

Imtiaz Ali shares glimpse of daughter Ida Ali's engagement ceremony.

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On Tuesday, Imtiaz took to Instagram and shared a picture in which Ida and Krish could be seen exchanging rings. While Ida looked stunning in a baby pink saree, Krish opted for a sleek black sherwani. The couple looked extremely happy as they exchanged rings. Sharing the picture, the filmmaker wrote, "seeking your blessings, the newly engaged Krish and Idaa."

Ida Ali and Krish Agrawal's engagement ceremony.

On July 12, Ida shared a video of Krish's proposal on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her engagement ring. Speaking about the special moment to Hindustan Times, Imtiaz said, "It is the greatest happiness for me." He further revealed that Krish had approached him for a conversation before proposing to Idaa.

Who is Ida Ali's fiancé?

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{{^usCountry}} Krish Agrawal is 24 years old and works as a quantitative researcher at a hedge fund. He and Ida Ali have been dating for a long time and reportedly share a love for travelling. Ida, meanwhile, is an aspiring filmmaker. She developed an interest in storytelling at a young age and directed her first short film, Lift, when she was 17. She later studied filmmaking at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krish Agrawal is 24 years old and works as a quantitative researcher at a hedge fund. He and Ida Ali have been dating for a long time and reportedly share a love for travelling. Ida, meanwhile, is an aspiring filmmaker. She developed an interest in storytelling at a young age and directed her first short film, Lift, when she was 17. She later studied filmmaking at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California. {{/usCountry}}

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Ida has worked as a writer and director on projects including Maya and Uljhe Hue, the latter of which she wrote for Amazon miniTV. She has also directed short-form projects and, in 2026, collaborated with her friend Kareema Barry on short films including On a Whim and Gul. The two also run a Hindi-film-focused podcast and have started their own production company, Blue Curtain Films. Ida and Krish have not yet revealed their wedding plans.

About Imtiaz Ali's recent release

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Imtiaz's most recent release, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, struck a chord with the audience. While the film had a slow start, positive word of mouth helped its box-office run. Made on a reported budget of ₹70 crore, the film collected ₹99 crore worldwide at the box office.

The filmmaker has not announced the title of his next film yet. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Imtiaz said he wants his next film to be a return gift to the audience. He admitted that he has some good ideas but said the film is still a "blankish slate".