Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Preity Zinta wish fans on Independence Day: 'Always cherish this freedom'

As India is celebrating 75 years of its independence on Monday, celebrities have extended their wishes on the occasion. Taking to Instagram, actor Anushka Sharma posted a photo featuring herself and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple smiled as they posed for the photo. (Also Read | Independence Day 2022: How films like RRR, Gorkha mark the return of ‘loud’ patriotism in Indian cinema)

In the photo, Anushka wore white ethnic wear while Virat opted for a grey T-shirt. The national flag was seen behind them. Anushka captioned the post, "Celebrating 75 years of our independence. Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay! Jai Hind #HarGharTiranga."

Actor Priyanka Chopra also posted a video on Instagram wishing her fans on Independence Day 2022. The clip comprised a photo of the front page of The Hindustan Times newspaper after India's independence and the national flag at the Red Fort. Musician AR Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam played in the background. She wrote, "Celebrating 75 years of freedom… Happy Independence Day."

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar posted a close-up black and white picture of himself as he held a national flag and smiled. He wrote in Hindi as well as English, "Swatantrata ki kimat itne balidaan dekar jaani hai (The value of freedom was known after many sacrifices). Let’s always cherish this freedom. Happy #IndependenceDay. #Indiaat75."

Preity Zinta also shared a selfie with the national flag as she wished her fans on the occasion. She also gave glimpses of her children--Jai and Gia. The actor captioned her post, "Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world from the three of us #75years of independence #harghartiranga #Jaihind #ting."

Actor Yash shared a photo with his wife and children as they held the national flags. He wrote in Kannada and English, "Let the tricolour flag of India spread all over the world. Every Indian proudly says 'Jai Hind'. Happy 76th Independence Amrit Mahotsav to all. The unparalleled pride of watching our Tiranga - the embodiment of courage, truth, and progress - Soar High. Here's wishing all my fellow Indians a Happy 76th Independence Day."

Sonali Bendre, who is currently in Atlanta, Georgia, shared a photo of herself in ethnic wear holding the national flag and smiling. She was surrounded by several people in the picture. The actor captioned the post, "Took a little bit of home to Atlanta… #HappyIndependenceDay."

Salman Khan shared a photo of himself waving the national flag and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence Day. Jai Hind." Many other celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Kartik Aaryan also wished fans on the special occasion.

