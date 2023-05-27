Films, fashion or : Decoding the backstory of getting an invite to the Cannes Film Festival

As the Cannes Film Festival just concluded its 76th edition in France, celebrities as well as their publicists in India were seen all gung-ho about the much-hyped ‘debut’ at the prestigious red carpet, making everyone wonder how actors who do not have any releases or screenings at the fest are getting an invite to walk the red carpet.

This year, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have represented India at the Cannes film festival

Several Indian stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone and many more made a a splash at the prestigious gala. We breakdown the reality behind getting invited to the fest at the French Riviera.

JURY DUTIES

There are times when an Indian celebrity gets invited to the film festival with the responsibility of being a jury member. Last year, actor Deepika Padukone was on jury duty. However, the jury this time doesn’t feature any Indian. Actors Paul Dano, Brie Larson, director Ruben Östlund, Titane-directing Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau, filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, actor Denis Ménochet, Argentinian director Damián Szifron, French-based filmmaker Atig Ranimi and Moroccan director Maryam Touzani constituted this year’s jury.

DESI CONNECT WITH INDIAN PAVILION

Every year, an India Pavilion is set-up by NFDC, at The Marché du Film -- the annual film market held alongside the Festival de Cannes on behalf of the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and in partnership with the Union Ministry of Tourism. It’s one stop place where most Indian delegates participate and showcase their upcoming projects. This year, Union Minister L Murugan along with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, producer Guneet Monga, actors Manushi Chillar, Esha Gupta, Kangabam Tomba were part of the official delegation from India.

THE FILMY WAY

The Cannes festival might make headlines for all things related to fashion, but it doesn’t overshadow the film business. All through the fest, several films selected in Competition, Un Certain Regard, Out of Competition, Midnight Screenings, Cannes Premiere and Special Screenings categories are screened.

When it comes to 2023, four Indian films made it to the official selection -- Kanu Behl’s Agra had its world premiere at the Directors’ Fortnight, Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy starring actor Sunny Leone was screened in Midnight Screenings and Nehemich in the La Cinef section of the Festival de Cannes. A restored Manipuri film Ishanhou was also showcased in the Classics section. In addition, Anek actor Andrea Kevichusa along with filmmaker Kivini Shohe represented Nagaland.

SOIREES AND COCKTAIL EVENTS

It’s time to party at Cannes, and many times, these festivities come with a touch of ‘desi’ with Indian celebrities joining the guest list. Case in example: Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut as a guest of Vanity Fair and the Red Sea Film Festival.

Brands which add ‘desi’ touch to the international fest

L’Oreal

As official makeup partners to the Festival de Cannes, the brand takes actors from across countries to represent beauty’s diversity. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a regular, was back to represent the brand, and India. In fact, actor Anushka Sharma also made her red carpet debut as an ambassador of the brand, along with Aditi Rao Hydari who attended the festival for the second time this year.

Grey Goose

The French vodka brand had a stall at the fest, and they took Indian celebrities to be a part of the attraction. This year, they had actor Mrunal Thakur to be face of the brand, in addition, actor Diana Penty, who made her second appearance for the brand.

Diageo India

Every year, the beverage alcohol company takes celebrities to the film festival as an attempt to push their global presence. This time, actor Manushi Chhillar made her debut at the film festival through the brand’s stall, along with musician Mahesh Raghvan and chef Prateek Sadhu.

AJIO

Actor and content creator Dolly Singh made heads turn at Cannes as fashion partner of fashion platform, AJIO, through which they aim to take the Indian fashion ecosystem to the global stage.

Indē Wild

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla took her brand to the fest by joining forces with singer Raja Kumari and content creator and actor Dolly Singh. She also hosted a South Asian Beauty Walk at Cannes.

INVITES FOR SALE

If one is interested in attending the fest to watch screenings, they can buy a ticket. The festival is usually open to those who have accreditations like professionals from the film industry and journalists. Those who have badges or parallel sections to the festival can get an entry by buying tickets ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

