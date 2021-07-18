Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Idol 12: Kareena Kapoor calls Karisma Kapoor her 'backbone', Randhir Kapoor reveals his unfulfilled wish

Karisma Kapoor is the latest star to have appeared on Indian Idol 12. During her appearance, she received a sweet video message from her sister Kareena Kapoor and their father Randhir Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of Randhir Kapoor.

Actor Karisma Kapoor was seen participating in this weekend's Indian Idol 12 episode as a special guest. While she was seen enjoying contestants' performan songs from her movies, she was surprised with a video message from her sister Kareena Kapoor and their father Randhir Kapoor.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor said that Karisma Kapoor was her backbone. "She's somebody who's actually been my backbone, my anchor, my joy. I am grateful at every step of my life that I have a sister by my side. She's everyone's angel in the family," Kareena said in the video shared by Sony on their Instagram account.

Randhir, on the other hand, wished that Karisma and Kareena were participants in the musical show. He expressed his wish to see them sing on the show. "I am very happy that you are coming on my favourite programme. And I would have been glad had you and Bebo been singing songs in Indian Idol," he said.

"I don't have complaints against your acting, you earned name and fame, not only for yourself but for your family as well, took forward Raj Kapoor's legacy ahead through movies, but I would have been happier if you participated in Indian Idol," he confessed.

During his message, Randhir also shared the backstory of Karisma's unique nickname Lolo. He explained that he was a fan of Gina Lollobrigida and requested his wife, actor Babita to give Karisma the nickname. Babita instantly agreed.

During her appearance on Indian Idol, Karisma Kapoor revealed she originally rejected Dil Toh Pagal because she wasn't confident about dancing alongside Madhuri Dixit.

"Every single heroine refused the film. The role came to me...it was a dance film and that too to work with opposite Madhuri Dixit they said 'No how can we dance alongside Madhuri Dixit ji!' Initially, I too said no to it as it was a dance film and competition dance with Madhuri Dixit. I said, 'This isn’t happening'. Then finally, Yash ji and Adi (Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra) narrated the story to me. My mother told me, 'You must take up the challenge. You are a big fan of Madhuri Dixit, you must do it. You work hard and you will shine," she recalled.

