India's most successful star kid had 2 blockbusters at 25, was lauded at Cannes; not Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Hrithik

The term star kid has been used almost in a derogatory fashion by Indian film fans of late. With the growing debate around nepotism, the term has indeed acquired some negative connotations, with even many so-called 'insiders' distancing themselves from their privileges. But it wasn't always so. A couple of generations ago, star kids were feted and even applauded for their 'lineage'. And it was around then that the first successful star kid emerged in Bollywood, one who would go on to become arguably the most successful, too. (Also read: RK Film Festival begins today: From Awara to Bobby, 7 Raj Kapoor films you can see in theatres now) India's most successful star kid left a legacy that went much beyond hits and flops

The Kapoor family is often considered India's biggest and most influential film clan. Having been around for a century (since Prithviraj Kapoor entered films in the 1920s), it has given countless stars to Hindi cinema. Among the biggest names is Raj Kapoor, the eldest son of Prithviraj and Bollywood's first and most successful star kid. Raj Kapoor worked in over 60 films in a career that spanned four decades, delivering 5 blockbusters, 1 superhit, and 11 other hits. These include a stupendous run in 1949 when his two films - Andaz and Barsaat - broke the record for highest-grossing Indian film twice in three months. At this time, Raj Kapoor was all of 25. He yet again gave an all-time blockbuster two years later in Awaara.

A young Raj Kapoor (R) with father Prithviraj Kapoor (L) and grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor (C)

There have been star kids with more hits over the course of their careers, but no other actor - let alone star kid - has given two or more all-time grossers in their career. Raj Kapoor had three and all before he turned 30. In addition, he became a director, giving hits like Bobby, among others. His films also paved the way for overseas collections as Awaara, Jagte Raho, and Around The World did stupendous business in the Soviet Union, opening doors for future generations of filmmakers.

An artist of the Gurukul School of Arts pays tribute to Bollywood veteran actor Raj Kapoor through painting on his 100th Birth Anniversary, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Deepak Salvi)

Raj Kapoor's legacy and impact

Born a hundred years ago today (December 14, 1924), Raj Kapoor was among the first Indian filmmakers to earn global acclaim, alongside Chetan Anand and Satyajit Ray. In the 50s, two of his films competed at the Cannes Film Festival. While both Awaara and Boot Polish failed to win, they earned praise in Europe. Time Magazine listed his performance in the former as one of the "Top-Ten Greatest Performances of All Time in World Cinema".

However, showmanship may be the biggest legacy of Raj Kapoor's brand cinema. Alongside Yash Chopra and Manmohan Desai, he created the template for grand cinema, where scenes were events and songs were extravaganzas. Over the years, several filmmakers modified this template, creating a genre of masala entertainment in Bollywood and beyond.

Undated photo of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, left. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

What separates Raj Kapoor from other star kids

There have been other successful star kids over the years. In Raj Kapoor's family, Rishi and Ranbir are stars in their own right. Other Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan have also tasted stardom. Down south, Nagarjuna, Balakrishna, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Ram Charan have all been superstars. Some have more hits than Raj Kapoor too. But none have yet created that legacy that Raj Kapoor left for Indian cinema. That alone makes him the most successful star kid in Indian cinema. The box office collections and numbers are just a nice cherry on top.