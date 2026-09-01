Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Raksha Bandhan celebration with brother Aditya, Aaradhya and family; see rare photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always preferred to keep her family life private, making every rare glimpse of her loved ones all the more special for fans. On Raksha Bandhan, a family photo shared by her brother Aditya Rai offered a peek into the actor's quiet celebration with her daughter Aaradhya and the rest of the family.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a rare glimpse into her Raksha Bandhan celebration with Aaradhya and family.

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[Also read: Subhash Ghai rejected Aishwarya Rai for Taal, Mani Ratnam's Iruvar changed his mind: ‘She belongs to cosmetic world’]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's rare family picture

Aditya Rai shared the family photograph on Instagram on August 31, offering a rare peek into their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The picture shows Aishwarya posing beside her brother, while their mother Vrinda Rai sits with the children. Aaradhya is also seen in the frame with her grandmother and cousins, making it a sweet family moment. He simply captioned the post as, “Rakshabandhan2026.”

Aishwarya kept things understated for the occasion, opting for a white ethnic outfit with her hair left open and sunglasses casually perched on her head. Aditya went for a relaxed look in an off-white collared T-shirt and blue checked trousers. Shrima, who was also part of the celebrations with her sons Vihaan and Shivansh, wore a green and pink ensemble.

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Internet reacts

{{^usCountry}} The post quickly drew a warm response from fans, with the comments section filled with love and blessings for the family. One Instagram user wrote, “❤️❤️🙌loved this pic. Cute grandma and her adorable grandchildren.” Another commented, “Blessed family.” A third user wrote, “God bless your family ! Postcard perfect ! God bless you all”. Who is Aishwarya's brother Aditya Rai? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly drew a warm response from fans, with the comments section filled with love and blessings for the family. One Instagram user wrote, “❤️❤️🙌loved this pic. Cute grandma and her adorable grandchildren.” Another commented, “Blessed family.” A third user wrote, “God bless your family ! Postcard perfect ! God bless you all”. Who is Aishwarya's brother Aditya Rai? {{/usCountry}}

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Aditya Rai has largely kept himself away from the public eye despite being Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s brother. He works as an engineer in the Merchant Navy and has rarely made appearances in the media. His only notable association with films came in 2003, when he co-produced Dil Ka Rishta, which featured Aishwarya in the lead. Their mother, Vrinda Rai, was also involved with the film as a co-writer.

A look at Aishwarya's recent work

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II, which hit theatres in 2023. The actor took on dual roles in the period drama and shared the screen with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan. She is yet to announce her next project officially.

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Meanwhile, Aishwarya remained in the spotlight earlier this year for her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Her red carpet outings once again sparked plenty of conversation, with the actress opting for a series of striking looks. One of the most talked-about was a custom beige gown by international designer Fjolla Nila, complete with intricate beadwork, crystal detailing and a dramatic feather cape. She also stepped out in a shimmering blue mermaid gown and later wore a structured white tuxedo finished with a statement feathered boa.