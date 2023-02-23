Inside Anushka Sharma's Thailand trip with all kinds of vegetarian goodies, street food, candy shopping. See pics

Anushka Sharma has been documenting her Thailand trip on Instagram Stories. The actor shared photos of her meals, the street food market she visited as well as a 'happy' selfie after she ate some local delicacies. In one of the pictures, Anushka could be seen partially as she got her hair and makeup done, presumingly for a shoot in Thailand, and drank fresh coconut water. Also read: Anushka Sharma says Aditya Chopra told her to hide film debut news from parents

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka shared photos of lots of colourful food from Thailand – from blue, pink and green candies of different shapes to biscuits from a bakery. The actor also gave a glimpse of her meal as she ate mango rice and sauteed green beans at a street food eatery. Sharing her selfie after the meal, Anushka wrote on Instagram Stories, "A happy fed chappy." She also shared a few photos of the different places to eat that she visited.

Anushka Sharma is in Thailand on what appears to be a culinary trip.

Anushka Sharma is doing a lot of food shopping.

Anushka Sharma also shared her selfie after a meal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were in Rishikesh. After visiting an ashram, the couple went trekking with daughter Vamika Kohli. Earlier this month, Anushka took to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring cricketer-husband Virat and daughter Vamika during the outing. In some of the photos Anushka posted, Virat carried their daughter in a baby carrier on his shoulders as they climbed up a hill. There was also a cute picture of Virat and Vamika standing on rocks and playing with water near a stream.

Last month, photos of Virat and Anushka seeking the blessings at Swami Dayanand Giri's ashram in Rishikesh were shared online. Virat and Anushka's visit to Rishikesh came days after the duo along with daughter Vamika sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Last year in December, Anushka announced the wrap up of the film's shooting on Instagram, and wrote, "It's a wrap on Chakda Xpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.