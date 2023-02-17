Anushka Sharma says Aditya Chopra told her to hide film debut news from parents

Actor Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film directed everyone's attention towards Anushka who was new in the industry. Talking about it, Anushka in Netflix's recent docu-series The Romantics, revealed Aditya wanted to keep the news of her debut under wraps, so much so that even he told her to not tell her parents. Also read: Here's how The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra slyly persuaded 'shy' Aditya Chopra to be part of series

Anushka said, "Everything was under wraps. Nobody knew about it and Adi didn't want anybody to know that I was the lead actor. Adi literally said to me, 'you can't tell anybody. You cannot even tell your parents.' I said, 'Huh?'"

Released in 2008, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is a romantic-comedy. It revolves around Surinder (Shah Rukh Khan), a simple man who falls in love with bubbly girl Tani (Anushka Sharma). He ends up marrying her under unavoidable circumstances. As the two are forced to sustain the marriage, he undergoes a makeover as Raj to impress her.

Talking about the film, Aditya also shared how Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi worked out for him. “I realised that I needed to give the company a big successful film, and I would have to do it myself,” he said. He said he went to London to write a film and he ended up with one talking about an unhappy couple and how the husband goes on to change himself to win her over. “Everyone’s problem was that how will she not recognise him? The film would fail in its premise,” he recalled. When he told Shah Rukh about it, the actor agreed to it at once.

While Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was a box office hit, Anushka earned her fame only after, Band Baaja Baaraat, her third film. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming sports film, Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami and directed by Prosit Roy. It will release on Netflix and the final release date is yet to be out. It is backed by Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma under his banner Clean Slate Filmz.

(With inputs from ANI)

