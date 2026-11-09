Inside Bollywood's Diwali: How Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bachchans and more celebrated the festival of light

This year’s Diwali was extra special for several Bollywood stars. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marked their first Diwali celebration in their new bungalow since moving in while Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal rang in son Vihaan's first Diwali with love and a lot of light.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Diwali with son Vihaan and Alia Bhatt celebrated with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha.

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Alia and Ranbir celebrated the festival with great enthusiasm alongside their daughter Raha and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor. Alia also gave fans a sneak peek into their intimate family celebrations, sharing some heartwarming moments from the festivities. And, no doubt, little Raha’s adorable glimpses stole the show.

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{{^usCountry}} For the occasion, the Kapoors were dressed in beautiful ethnic attire. Alia was seen in a stunning mint green lehenga. Ranbir opted for an elegant ivory-white traditional outfit. Little Raha was also dressed up in traditional attire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the occasion, the Kapoors were dressed in beautiful ethnic attire. Alia was seen in a stunning mint green lehenga. Ranbir opted for an elegant ivory-white traditional outfit. Little Raha was also dressed up in traditional attire. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Diwali at their new home? They celebrated with daughter Raha and Neetu Kapoor, performed a Diwali puja and shared family pictures. Alia wore a mint-green lehenga, while Ranbir and Raha wore traditional white outfits. How did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their son Vihaan’s first Diwali? They shared a family photograph of the three of them dressed in coordinated traditional outfits. The celebration came shortly after Vihaan’s first birthday on November 7. What did Kareena Kapoor wear for Diwali? Kareena celebrated at home in a beige sparkly kaftan styled with a matching turban. The turban featured a bejewelled kalgi that was a family heirloom of her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "The light of my life. Happy Diwali to you and yours.. hope you’re surrounded by lots and lots of love."

Alia also shared a picture featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, in which the trio can be seen smiling as they pose together. Standing in front of a photograph of the late Rishi Kapoor, the picture captured an emotional moment, reflecting how deeply they continue to miss and cherish his memories.

Vicky and Katrina's Diwali

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have given fans a special Diwali surprise by sharing the first glimpse of their son, Vihaan, revealing his face to the world in an adorable family photograph.

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The heartwarming moment comes just a day after the little one celebrated his first birthday on November 7.

Taking to social media on the festive occasion, Katrina and Vicky shared a beautiful picture featuring the three of them, dressed in coordinated traditional outfits. The photograph captures the family soaking in the festive spirit, with their little bundle of joy stealing the spotlight.

Bachchan family's Diwali

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Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan stepped out on Sunday for his weekly meeting with fans sans the bulletproof glass that became a topic of discussion during his previous outing.

The mega star, who keeps his date with fans every Sunday for years now, was accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan and tight security this week.

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The actor had appeared behind a bulletproof glass during his previous outing. The extra protection was ensured after an email was sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde threatening bomb blasts at Bachchan's residence and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in October.

Later, Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Nanda shared pictures from the family's Diwali celebrations. Even uncle Abhishek Bachchan, mom Shweta and cousin Aaradhya made an appearance with brother Agatsya.

Kiara Advani shared a happy selfie with husband Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Rampal shared a video of his family celebrating Diwali at home.

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Kareena Kapoor celebrated Diwali at home in a very different look. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor in a beige sparkly kaftan with a matching turban, which was adorned by a bejeweled kalgi, a family heirloom of husband Saif Ali Khan.