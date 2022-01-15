Inside Dia Mirza’s sun-kissed living room with a cosy couch, nesting tables and projector. See pic

Actor Dia Mirza has given a glimpse inside her living room, featuring a cosy couch and wooden chairs, with the sun streaming in through the glass walls. Taking to Instagram Stories, Dia shared a photo as she took her fans inside her living room.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, a white L shaped couch stands at one end of the room which was adorned with several matching cushions. There are nesting coffee tables placed nearby two wooden chairs with cane work.

A table with books also stands in a corner next to a few plants. A colourful carpet can be seen spread on the wooden floor, on which some of the furniture is placed. There are also a few decorative pieces in the room including a colourful wall hanging and two statues.

One side of the room has a glass wall with bamboo blinds hanging from them. A projector is also one of the features of Dia's living room.

The actor also has several plants on the balcony next to the room. Sharing the photo, Dia captioned the post, "Oh my goodness @obeetee (heart eyes emoji) This carpet is everything!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dia shared a photo as she took her fans inside her living room.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dia on Saturday also shared a video of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi playing with his toys. The video, shared on Instagram, showed Avyaan laying on a blanket as he played on.

Sharing the clip, Dia captioned it, “Catch a falling star and put it in your pocket. We love this play gym by @shumeetoys! It’s made with sustainable natural materials and is child safe and safe for the (Earth emoji).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also added, "Avyaan loves the handmade crocheted (star, cloud, sun and moon emojis) made with natural fibres and colours. #GrowingUpWithShumee #PlayTimeWithShumee #5MonthsOld #Milestones."

Also Read | Dia Mirza and stepdaughter Samaira dance to Akon’s Bananza in matching PJs. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in February in a close-knit ceremony. The couple welcomed their first baby Avyaan in May that year. Vaibhav has a daughter, Samaira, from his previous marriage to Sunaina.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON