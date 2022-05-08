Inside Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's Mother's Day celebration with mom Babita with cake, hugs. See pic

Siblings and actors Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor on Sunday dedicated posts to their mother, veteran actor Babita on Mother's Day. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a monochrome picture clicked on Sunday. In the photo, Babita is seen cutting a cake as Karisma held her hand. Kareena sat next to her mother as she held her and rested her cheek against the side of Babita's head. (Also Read | Mother's Day: Kareena Kapoor shares pic with Taimur and Jeh; Gauri Khan misses 'all the drama'. See more celeb wishes)

For the photo, Babita wore a printed white outfit while Kareena was dressed in a white shirt and shorts. Karisma opted for casuals--a T-shirt and pants. Kareena captioned the post, "The reason we are…(black heart emoji) @therealkarismakapoor."

Reacting to the post, Saba wrote, "Trinity together always." Karisma dropped red heart and hug emojis while fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted heart eyes emojis.

Karisma Kapoor, on her Instagram, shared a throwback photo from her childhood. In the photo, a young Karisma is seen seated at a table next to Babita inside a restaurant. Karisma wore a black turtleneck sweater while Babita opted for a blue and white shirt. Snow-covered mountains were seen behind the mother-daughter duo. Both of them smiled while posing for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Karisma captioned the post, "Mama and the Mountains (red heart emoji) #happymothersday." Reacting to the post, Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Happy Mothers day." Amrita Arora dropped heart eyes emojis.

On her Instagram Stories, Karisma shared a picture with Babita. In the selfie, she gave a peck on Babita's cheek who was seen smiling. The shirt worn by Babita here was similar to the one she wore in the old photo shared by Karisma. Sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, "Mama loving" and added a heart sticker.

Karisma shared a picture with Babita.

Kareena and Karisma are the daughters of Babita and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.

Earlier in the day, Kareena shared a photo on Instagram as she posed with her sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehenagir Ali Khan, also called Jeh. In the picture, the trio was seen enjoying their time in the water. Kareena captioned the post, "The length and breadth of my life. Happy Mother’s Day."

Kareena is set to feature in the upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. It also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. The highly-anticipated movie will release in theatres nationwide on August 11.

