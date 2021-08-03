Inside Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘average work day’: Female bonding and hearty laughs, see photos

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, gave fans a sneak peek into what her ‘average work day’ looks like. She took to Instagram to share pictures with Ahilya Mehta and Mallika Sahney, fellow co-founders of her online healthcare platform for women, Aara Health. However, their fourth co-founder, Pragya Saboo, was missing in action.

“An average work day. Minus @pragyasaboo,” Navya captioned her Instagram post. In the photos, she, Ahilya and Mallika were seen sharing a laugh as they sat on a divan bed. She was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and beige joggers.

Fans showered love on Navya and her colleagues, calling them the ‘best combination’. One expressed admiration for her and wrote, “You inspire me a lot.. thankyou for being my inspiration..”

Earlier this year, in an Instagram live, Navya talked about being a woman in a male-dominated industry. “Whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor... All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner,” she said, adding that she ends up feeling the need to prove herself, even though it is unnecessary.

Last week, on one of Navya’s Instagram posts, a fan commented that she was ‘beautiful’ and suggested that she try her hand at acting. “Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too,” was her response.

Navya is also the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment. She has expressed her desire to eventually become a part of the family business, Escorts Group, which is run by her father Nikhil Nanda.

