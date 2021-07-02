Navya Naveli Nanda gives peek inside her office; Suhana Khan goes 'ooooo', Khushi Kapoor calls her cute

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram on Friday to share a couple of pictures of herself. Navya mentioned that she was at her office.

In the photos, Navya Naveli Nanda is seen posing on a winding staircase. Behind her is a bright yellow wall and she is seen in a white top, white flared pants and white shoes. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "a day at the office."





Navya got a many compliments in the comments section. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan wrote, "Ooooo". Khushi Kapoor commented, "Cuteeee." One person wrote, "Absolutely gorgeous How was your day at office?" Another said, "Love the fit."

Navya is a graduate of Fordham University, with a major in digital technology and UX design. She has decided to follow in her father Nikhil Nanda's footsteps and join the family business (Escorts). Speaking about her decision, she told Vogue in an interview, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

She continued, "Every day there are more and more women starting businesses, breaking records, showing up for one another and exuding independence. I am grateful to be living in a time when women are taking charge. The ball is definitely in our court, and I cannot wait to see all the amazing things we are going to achieve.”

Navya also co-founded Aara Health, a healthcare company that focuses on women's health and hygiene issues. Through it, she launched Project Naveli and has been working on opening period positive homes for rural women in India.